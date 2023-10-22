The Shady Side Of Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood has been in the "icon" stage of his Hollywood stardom for some time. Having celebrated his 93rd birthday in May 2023, Eastwood can boast of success both in front of and behind the camera during a career that has spanned from the 1950s to the present. From his early days as an actor — including his breakthrough role as cowpoke Rowdy Yates on the hit TV western "Rawhide" — to his more recent acclaim as an Oscar-winning film director, Eastwood's work has been both provocative and popular.

As an actor, he's best remembered for two characters: the gunslinging antihero dubbed "the man with no name" in a trio of so-called "spaghetti westerns," and .44 Magnum-toting San Francisco police detective Harry Callahan, a role he played in "Dirty Harry" and several sequels over the course of two decades. Along the way, Eastwood has been nominated for 11 Oscars and won four, with his films "Unforgiven," and "Million Dollar Baby" both taking home Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture; he was also presented with another Oscar, the honorary Irving J. Thalberg Memorial Award, in 1995. Meanwhile, Eastwood also entered the world of politics, mounting a successful campaign to become mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, ultimately serving for the entirety of his two-year term.

Despite enjoying all that acclaim, Eastwood has also experienced his fair share of controversy over the years. For a closer look, read on to discover the shady side of Clint Eastwood.