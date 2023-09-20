What We Know About Clint Eastwood's Political Views

California is no stranger to movie stars-turned-politicians. Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two famous examples. Still, it was Clint Eastwood's celebrity currency that really shook up the Golden State's local community affairs. But, what do we know about Eastwood's political views?

Per Biography, Eastwood only served one two-year term as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea from 1986 to 1988. However, during his brief tenure, the small city of under 4,000 residents, per Data USA, experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly as the "Dirty Harry" star flexed the full force of his celebrity might. Eastwood's decision to run for office in the first place was, appropriately, rooted in seeking vengeance. According to "Time" magazine, the actor turned to politics after his plans to renovate a building next to his restaurant were turned down.

Once Eastwood was elected, in a landslide victory, the planning board was immediately in his line of fire, and the actor eliminated all the members who'd rejected his building plans. His renovation went ahead, as did his campaign vow to make ice cream cones rain on the Carmel residents — the sale of which had previously been prohibited due to a bizarre 1929 zoning law, per Far Out magazine. Eastwood's legacy as mayor is checkered. Far Out notes that residents applauded his dedication to expanding toilet facilities and the local library. However, as tourism to the sleepy beach city increased, a parking war broke out between Eastwood and disgruntled locals.