What Has Krysten Ritter Been Up To Since Her Exit From Breaking Bad?

Krysten Ritter was only on "Breaking Bad" for nine episodes, but her character had an integral role in the story arc of the main characters in the series. She played Jane Margolis, the girlfriend of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. In Season 2 the couple were heroin users and Bryan Cranston's Walter White walks in on Jane overdosing and lets her die. That death helped shape both Jesse and Walt.

Filming Jane's overdose also impacted Ritter off-camera. "It wasn't really until we were shooting it that the whole death around the character hit me," she told People TV's "Couch Surfing" in 2021 (via Entertainment Weekly). "It was intense, and I will never forget it," she added. The part was a big break for the model-turned-actor, and the overdose episode was the first where her character drove the narrative. After filming was complete, Ritter recalled watching the scene with her management team. "We were just shocked and so moved by it, and that was the coolest f***ing thing I had ever done," she said on the "Inside of You" podcast in June.

"Breaking Bad" aired for three more seasons and became a smash hit and pop culture phenom. Even though she had left, Ritter still followed the series till its 2013 finale. "I felt included even though I wasn't on the show anymore," she told the Huffington Post in 2014. Ritter's Jane was killed off in 2009, but that only opened the door for other exciting opportunities in the industry.