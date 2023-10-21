Here's What Pamela Anderson Looks Like Without Makeup
For decades, Pamela Anderson was known for her sultry, smokey-eyed makeup, with her signature 1990s-thin brows and Barbie-pink lips. Her look was neither high-fashion nor particularly trendy, but many have tried to recreate her aesthetic and she has even inspired the Pamcore makeup movement. Her look has been coveted by so many that she even came out with a makeup line with her go-to artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2016. Anderson told People it was Vogel who was behind her infamous look. "She has this shadow shaper and you put it right next to your eye — the little tricks to just bring everything up and it makes you look more youthful and sexy — it's kind of the Playboy trick. It's very bombshell," she stated.
Anderson has come a long way since then and she did a complete 180 on her makeup style during Paris Fashion Week in September. As reported by the New York Post, the "Baywatch" star arrived at the Isabel Marant show barefaced, with her hair falling naturally loose. Her transformation created quite a buzz and Anderson has not been shy about sporting no makeup — with many complimenting the "Barb Wire" star on her natural beauty.
Pamela Anderson flaunted her glowing skin on a magazine cover
Not many would want to be featured on the cover of a major magazine with no makeup, but Pamela Anderson bared it all for the February 9 issue of Women's Wear Daily. "I really feel powerful right now when everything's very pared down. I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn't done. I like just a really fresh face," Anderson stated in the interview. Instead of getting made-up when stepping out, she revealed that her favorite look these days is a nice pair of pants and a silk top with no makeup at all, which she called a "power statement." Her bold move comes from being able to accept herself at this point in her life and she declared that it "feels great."
"Thank you for having me @wwd," she shared on Instagram while displaying her freckled face. "Beautiful. I would love to see you start a new trend and normalize the no makeup look again instead of this crazy contouring and face painting going on!" a fan replied. "I am here for this new Pamela Anderson era," another wrote. While many applaud Anderson's fresh face, she ditched the makeup, in part, for an unexpectedly tragic reason.
Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup after losing Alexis Vogel
Alexis Vogel wasn't just Pamela Anderson's longtime makeup artist; they were also extremely close. So, when the makeup artist died in 2019, Anderson ditched the heavy makeup. "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup," the actor told Elle. She described being makeup-free as "fun" and "rebellious," adding that she takes aging lightheartedly and laughs when she sees changes to her face in the mirror.
Anderson shared another reason for attending Paris Fashion Week sans makeup — and it wasn't planned or a PR stunt. She revealed to Vogue France that she had a eureka moment and didn't want to "compete" with the designer outfit she was wearing. "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I'm not into the makeup look right now," she shared. "You have to challenge beauty sometimes. If we all chase youth or our idea of what beauty is ... we're only going to be disappointed and maybe a little bit sad," the "Home Improvement" star advised. Wise words from a beauty icon!