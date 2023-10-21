Here's What Pamela Anderson Looks Like Without Makeup

For decades, Pamela Anderson was known for her sultry, smokey-eyed makeup, with her signature 1990s-thin brows and Barbie-pink lips. Her look was neither high-fashion nor particularly trendy, but many have tried to recreate her aesthetic and she has even inspired the Pamcore makeup movement. Her look has been coveted by so many that she even came out with a makeup line with her go-to artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2016. Anderson told People it was Vogel who was behind her infamous look. "She has this shadow shaper and you put it right next to your eye — the little tricks to just bring everything up and it makes you look more youthful and sexy — it's kind of the Playboy trick. It's very bombshell," she stated.

Anderson has come a long way since then and she did a complete 180 on her makeup style during Paris Fashion Week in September. As reported by the New York Post, the "Baywatch" star arrived at the Isabel Marant show barefaced, with her hair falling naturally loose. Her transformation created quite a buzz and Anderson has not been shy about sporting no makeup — with many complimenting the "Barb Wire" star on her natural beauty.