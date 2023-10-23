How Meghan Markle Became One Of The Most Hated Celebs On The Internet

Meghan Markle skyrocketed to stardom as the unflappable Rachel Zane on "Suits." But in 2016, after a seven-year run on the series, her life flipped the script. She was set up with Prince Harry through a friend, and after their first date at SoHo House in London, she knew this was different. "He was just so fun. Just so refreshingly fun. And that was the thing, we were like childlike together," she recalled in the Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," according to Elle. They successfully kept their romance under wraps, even taking a covert trip to Africa. All the while, the world was oblivious that the youngest son of then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana had found love. However, before long, Markle would become one of the most hated celebrities on the internet.

A royal engagement followed by a royal wedding and, of course, a royal baby was next on the agenda for Markle, but all of those wonderful milestones came with a side of depression that no one prepared her for. Perhaps it was just the jitters of becoming the wife of a prince, but there was a point in time when Markle felt that the world was against her, and the only option that she and her husband felt they had was to get out. Of course, this made the hatred for Markle reach a boiling point. However, looking back, it seemed to be just the tip of the iceberg.