5 Disturbing Revelations From Joran Van Der Sloot's Natalee Holloway Murder Confession

A sense of closure has come with the Natalee Holloway murder case, as Joran van der Sloot has confessed to killing the young woman. However, the confession has come with many disturbing details.

In 2005, the Holloway family's life changed forever after Natalee disappeared in Oranjestad, Aruba, per ABC News. An 18-year-old Natalee was last seen driving off with a group of locals including a then-17-year-old, van der Sloot. From the beginning, van der Sloot claimed he had nothing to do with Natalee's disappearance. However, he and a group of friends were arrested in June 2005, but that didn't last long. By September 2005, they were released without charges. In February 2006, van der Sloot was interviewed by ABC News, and he maintained his innocence, he shared, "The last time I saw her, she was sitting on the sand by the ocean."

The twists and turns of the case did not stop. In March 2010, van der Sloot "allegedly demanded money — $250,000 with $25,000 paid upfront," from Natalee's mother, Beth Hollaway, in exchange for the location of her daughter's remains," per ABC News. Although Beth forked out the money, nothing came from this exchange. In 2012, Natalee was declared legally dead, but years would pass before any justice. In October 2023, 18 years after she went missing, van der Sloot confessed to killing the young teen and extorting Beth, per CNN. Although his confession has brought a sense of closure, new disturbing revelations have come with his confession.