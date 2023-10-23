Who Is Dr. Pimple Popper? 14 Facts About Dr. Sandra Lee
Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee made her first appearance on TLC in a 2018 TV special that proved so popular the network decided to spin it off into a full-fledged series. Boasting the attention-grabbing title "Dr. Pimple Popper," the show proved to be a smash, racking up massive ratings as viewers watched Lee tackle some of the strangest — and arguably the grossest — skin conditions ever broadcast on television, ranging from cysts to lipomas and much more. As fans know, the whole thing was spawned by the doc's social media videos demonstrating how to properly extract large and painful pimples.
Since then, "Dr. Pimple Popper" has continued to rank among TLC's most-watched shows; by 2019, the series had become the No. 1 show in its time slot for nine straight weeks in the key demographic of females aged 18 to 49. In fact, the show proved to be so successful that the network launched a companion series on its TLC GO online platform, even more cleverly titled "This is Zit," in which "Dr. Sandra Lee shares all the gory details behind some of her most difficult pops."
Viewers have certainly come to know Lee over the years. However, what they see on the show is only a small part of the story behind this fascinating physician-turned-TV personality.
Dermatology was the family business for Dr . Sandra Lee
It's no secret that Dr. Sandra Lee may well be the most famous dermatologist in America, but how did she come to hone in on that particular area of specialization? "Dermatology kind of fell into my lap," Lee told Mental Floss, revealing that her father was a dermatologist. While she was growing up, her home was scattered with dermatology textbooks, and she would often visit him at his office to get a firsthand look at what he did.
"I knew what dermatologists did at a young age," she said in an exclusive interview with The List, pointing out that she also experienced dermatology from the other side as a patient with acne and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema. However, she hadn't decided that was the path she was going to take until she was in medical school, where she came to realize how competitive and desired a specialization that dermatology was. "That probably lit a little fire under me, realizing, 'Oh, this is really a good specialty. I should try to see if I can become one,'" she added.
Interestingly, when she was younger, there was a whole other career beckoning, one far outside of medicine. "When I was young, I learned to play the classical guitar and actually competed on a national level, performing for some pretty big crowds," she told Medium's Authority Magazine. "It was stressful and made me pretty nervous."
Her first 'pimple popping' posts on social media were a 'science experiment'
Before making her way to television with "Dr. Pimple Popper," Dr. Sandra Lee made a huge splash on social media that garnered a serious following; as of late 2023, she could boast 4.7 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 16.5 million on TikTok. When she first decided to share videos of pimple extractions and other dermatological procedures, she had no idea how many views her posts would eventually generate. "Posting to social media was a science experiment," she told Mental Floss.
At first, she attracted a modest following, a few thousand or so, until a video she posted — in which she extracted a blackhead — blew up. Recognizing the appeal, she began posting more blackhead-removal videos. "So if I saw anyone with a blackhead, I'd ask to take it out and video it," she added. "And it just grew from there."
Investigating further, she discovered a Subreddit devoted to popping pimples, which left her surprised and curious. "I was like, What is going on? Why are these people sharing this?" she told GQ. She quickly realized that not only could she contribute to this online subculture with her background and expertise, she could dominate it. "I was like, 'I could be their queen,'" she added. "I was like, 'Let's see what we can do with this.' There's got to be an ending, there's got to be a limit, but it's still growing."
Dr. Sandra Lee had some TV experience before Dr. Pimple Popper
When Dr. Sandra Lee starred in that first "Dr. Pimple Popper" TLC special that sparked the hit series, she wasn't a complete newbie to television. In fact, she'd appeared as a guest on some episodes of "The Doctors," a daytime talk show hosted by a panel of physicians devoted to discussing topics of a medical nature. In one episode, she discussed treating melanoma, while another found her demonstrating her specialty: extracting blackheads.
That said, appearing as a guest in a TV studio in front of a live audience isn't quite the same as being followed by a camera operator shooting a reality show. "You have to get used to them, but I guess I feel really lucky because I have done 'The Doctors' TV show or other little — as a guest dermatologist on news shows, so I already knew a little bit about how to face certain ways or things like that," she told The List of becoming comfortable in front of the camera.
Early on, though, Lee experienced some serious trepidation about becoming the star of a dermatology-themed reality show. "It turned out great, but I was freaking out the day that the first episode aired on TLC," she told Mental Floss. "I was like, 'What did we do?' But it was really well received — the show is doing crazy well."
She credits her success to Selena Gomez
Ask Dr. Sandra Lee to single out the one person most responsible for the social media success that led to "Dr. Pimple Popper" becoming one of TLC's hottest shows, and expect to hear a surprising response. "Selena Gomez saved me on Instagram," she told Us Weekly. According to Lee, her pimple-popping videos were attracting attention, both from the "popaholics" who loved to watch them but also from those who complained to Instagram that they were too gross to be appropriate for the social media platform.
Right around that time, Lee recalled in an interview with Refinery29, Gomez was interviewed by the CEO of Instagram, who asked her to single out the one account she felt was the most creative; the one she mentioned was Lee's. "Everything changed after that, and I haven't had any issues with my posts since," Lee marveled.
The "Only Murders in the Building" star isn't the only celebrity fan of "Dr. Pimple Popper." As the Daily Mail pointed out, Gomez is far from the only celebrity to become a fan of Lee's stomach-churning social media videos. Gwyneth Paltrow also follows Lee's Instagram account and occasionally comments on her posts. Other celebrity followers include Chrissy Teigen, Jill Duggar, Ayesha Curry, and even a "Game of Thrones" alum. "Sophie Turner is a popaholic," Lee told GQ of the erstwhile Sansa Stark, while others include Jenny McCarthy and Kim Kardashian.
Her YouTube success allowed her to launch her own skincare line
Dr. Sandra Lee has also attracted a huge following on YouTube, with more than 8 million subscribers to her "Dr. Pimple Popper" channel. The revenue generated from that YouTube success provided the ability to fund a business opportunity that had long been a dream: launching her own line of dermatologically beneficial skincare products. "I wanted to create something that wasn't out there yet — a medical skincare line that would reach the people I'm reaching with my videos, people who have questions about their skincare issues," she told Mental Floss, pointing out that many people are simply unable to see a dermatologist regularly. "I'm trying to reach them and provide them with good skincare," Lee explained.
That line is SLMD, which includes an array of products, ranging from a specially formulated cleanser and lotion targeting acne, as well as an inexpensive moisturizer intended for daily use and a special clarifying formulation for nighttime.
Not surprisingly, Lee launched a separate YouTube channel specifically focused on SMLD. "As a dermatologist, skincare is really a means to an end," Lee explained in an introductory video. According to Lee, taking good care of one's skin is really the process of understanding any skin problems and then addressing those issues with the appropriate course of treatment. "My goal with SMLD and with this channel is to empower you to take control of your own healthy skin journey," she added.
Why she never uses skin lotion provided in hotels
Even before getting into the skincare business with her own SLMD line of products, "Dr. Pimple Popper" star Dr. Sandra Lee has been very particular about what she uses on her skin. "I don't use hotel lotion unless I have to," she told GQ. The reason, she explained, is because the skin lotion typically found in the bathrooms of hotel rooms will often have fragrances added, which actually dries out the skin.
"So, I always keep like a little Aquaphor, a little Vaseline, like a little lip balm that you can use on dry, cracked areas too," she said. Another tip she offered was to use a moisturizing cream instead of a lotion. "Creams are better than lotions if you want moisture because creams are oil-based and lotions are water-based," she said, explaining that a cream will infuse skin with more moisture than a lotion.
Ultimately, she advises that the less people do to their skin, the better their skin is likely to react. "The most common mistake people make when it comes to skincare is doing the most with their routine and adding unnecessary steps [because] the skin may not react well to it," she told CNN. "Stick to the essentials of a cleanser, treatment, moisturizer and SPF."
She doesn't pop her own pimples — and doesn't want her fans to pop theirs
Arguably, the most ironic thing about Dr. Sandra Less is that a dermatologist famously nicknamed Dr. Pimple Popper refuses to pop her own pimples — and advises others not to pop theirs, either. "That's the No.1 question I get asked: 'Is it OK to pop a pimple?'" she told The Independent. The reason, she explained, was because of the possibility that popped pimple could become infected and possibly leave a scar. "But I do feel like it's my responsibility to explain to people when is technically the best opportunity to pop a pimple while minimizing the risk because I know a lot of us are going to do it anyway," she added.
Deep zits beneath the skin that haven't risen to the surface should be left alone and not squeezed — as that tends to make those pimples become even more inflamed and painful. For those who cannot resist the urge to pop, she recommended waiting until the pimple appears on the surface as a whitehead — a.k.a. a pustule — in order to inflict the minimum degree of trauma to the skin.
She's also admitted that she's not much of a popaholic herself and freaks out when fans send her videos of their own pimple-popping exploits. "I wanna throw up," she told Cosmopolitan of watching those fan vids. "I get all anxious, and my heart starts beating, and I start sweating, actually."
She launched a pimple-popping game that's as gross as you think it is
If there's any doubt that Dr. Sandra Lee is a skilled multitasker, bear in mind that she not only has her own dermatology practice (as documented on "Dr. Pimple Popper") while managing her skincare line and social media empire, she's also branched out into board games.
Naturally, the game she developed has a dermatology component: Pimple Pete. "Combining a little 'eeew' factor with a lot of fun factor, Pimple Pete is the pressure-packed, pimple popping game perfect for some gross-out fun on family game night," noted a description accompanying a promotional video. The game is basically a model of a head — the titular Pete — with small holes dotting the face in which rubber "pimples" are placed and then pulled out — all while trying to avoid causing a large, red, and extra-inflamed zit on the middle of Pete's nose to burst, which sends water spraying out on the player, who then receives no "pimple points."
Naturally, Lee plugged the game on Instagram, sharing a brief video demonstration and a few words about her very own board game. "Finally, a pimple popping GAME for you to play at home with your little popaholics (or older ones too)," she wrote. As if that wasn't enough promotion, Pimple Pete also received some huge exposure when Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford played the game on "The Today Show" — in between gulps of wine, of course.
She never expected to become an overnight TV sensation
When Dr. Sandra Lee decided to pursue a career in dermatology, the last thing on her mind was the possibility of television stardom and a hit show. Yet that's precisely what unfolded for her with "Dr. Pimple Popper," even though she never could have predicted it.
While she's both stunned and ecstatic about the show's success, she told "Nightline" she was initially apprehensive about handing over control to a production company, hoping the TV show that resulted would be reflective of what she does while not serving as a source of embarrassment. "And for me to give up that control, trust somebody else to show my practice, my livelihood, everything that I do, was really stressful for me," she explained. Ultimately, she decided to give it a shot, with the caveat that if things didn't work out as she'd hoped, she'd simply move on with what she'd been doing before TLC came calling. "So I thought, you know, if this doesn't happen, no big deal... so maybe, you know, let's see what happens. And look what happened."
She also admitted that the success of the show had changed the nature of her practice slightly. "There's a little more emphasis on pimple popping," she admitted. Meanwhile, another change has been the addition of "Dr. Pimple Popper" coffee mugs, t-shirts, and other merch for sale in her office.
Her nickname is partially borrowed from a Seinfeld episode
Dr. Sandra Lee has become synonymous with Dr. Pimple Popper, the title of her TLC reality hit and also the nickname by which she's regularly referred. Speaking with "Nightline" back in 2019, she explained how she came to settle on that particular moniker — and why she felt it necessary to use a catchy nickname in the first place.
"I didn't know what to name myself," Lee said. "So I just said, 'I'll call myself Dr. Pimple Popper.' But I do know that 'Seinfeld' episode too." In that particular episode of the iconic sitcom, Jerry (played by Jerry Seinfeld) is dating a dermatologist ("Desperate Housewives" alum Marcia Cross) and becomes irked when she discusses the satisfaction she receives from saving lives. "Saving lives?" George (Jason Alexander) says incredulously. "She's one step above working at the Clinique counter!" Finally, Jerry angrily confronts her, mockingly calling her "Pimple Popper M.D."
"Seinfeld" wasn't the only source of inspiration when Lee honed in on her now-famous nickname. As she told Insider after she began exploring pimple-popping videos on Reddit, she realized the users were anonymous and all used nom de plumes. "I just thought I had to have a fake name," she said. "So I chose Dr. Pimple Popper and also double-checked that it wasn't taken on Instagram. And that's how it all began!"
She's a firm believer that failure leads to success
With a track record as a dermatologist and a canny entrepreneur, Dr. Sandra Lee has demonstrated a keen ability to market herself while seizing on opportunities many people might not have noticed. That was certainly true of her early adoption of social media.
In fact, she told Forbes she was inspired by another TV star-turned-media mogul. "I really love what Oprah said," she noted. "Luck is preparation meeting up with opportunity." When she began toying with the idea of harnessing social media, she quickly realized she'd be wiser to zig where everyone else had been zagging. "I'm going to post my travel blogs or my fashion sense? There are a million other people that are probably better at it and have more time to do that than I do," she said of her decision to focus on pimple-popping.
Once she began posting the online videos that eventually morphed into TLC's "Dr. Pimple Popper," they were not immediately successful. That, however, was something she was well prepared for. "The biggest failures that I went through in my life were what led me to success," she said, recalling being passed over the first time she applied for a dermatology residency — which only made her more determined when she reapplied later. "I really think going through that made me realize how important it was to me and made me really appreciate it," she said.
Here's how to become a patient on Dr. Pimple Popper
While viewers of TLC's "Dr. Pimple Popper" and Dr. Sandra Lee's social media posts derive an odd satisfaction from watching her extract all manner of goo from the human body, some have their own dermatological ailments — and wish she'd squeeze some out of them.
For those looking to be a patient on the show, various paths can be followed. "There are casting agents who are hired by TLC to find potential patients for filming," Lee explained to Refinery29. "But they're always reaching out on open forums — like Reddit or Facebook Ads — asking for public submissions, which can be made to Popper@aberrantcreative.com." She advised anyone sending a submission to include a detailed description of their particular skin ailment, along with some photos. The resultant treatment doesn't cost a dime for those selected to appear on the show by going that route. "The production company foots the patient's bill for their travel expenses as well as my fees," Lee explained.
Another way to appear on "Dr. Pimple Popper" is to make an appointment with Lee at her office, located in Upland, California. However, that doesn't guarantee a spot on the show; in fact, even getting an appointment has become a challenging proposition due to her growing fame. However, despite her busy schedule, she is, first and foremost, a dermatologist. "I still see patients daily," she said.
She's shared her recommended skincare products
It's pretty much certain that if Dr. Sandra Lee is ever asked to recommend some skincare products, she'll likely advise the use of items from her SLMD line. "My products bridge the gap for those unable to visit me or another dermatologist in the office and are overwhelmed by the confusing and cluttered skin care aisle at the store," she told the Evening Standard.
That said, there are also some non-SLMD products that she swears by and discussed in various interviews. For example, she told New York magazine's The Strategist about a few she uses. Some of them are surprisingly inexpensive, such as Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Creme, which retails for a meager $8 a tube — and delivers a big bang for the buck. "I always have this on me," she shared. "It's inexpensive and does the job."
Another product she recommends is, technically, not a skincare product, but nonetheless of prime importance in keeping skin healthy: a sun hat visor shield that she wears religiously to protect her face from sunlight. "We all know sun protection is extremely important, and keeping our skin protected is a huge part of a good beauty and skincare routine, so don't forget how clothing can protect you, too," she explained.
There are some things that even gross out Dr. Pimple Popper
Given that Dr. Sandra Lee came to fame on a TV show called "Dr. Pimple Popper," it would be easy to assume that she's immune to being grossed out. "I can eat egg salad right after a procedure," she boasted to GQ. However, there are indeed some things that she finds just as icky as everyone else. "Toe jam is my kryptonite," she admitted.
Beyond the realm of dermatology, Lee confessed that certain things trigger her gag reflex. "I'm plenty grossed out by other bodily functions ― diarrhea, vomit," she told HuffPost. "I'm more grossed out by, like, feet than cysts and things." She also tends to be queasier in the kitchen than in her dermatology office, admitting she cannot touch raw chicken with her bare hands. "I have to wear gloves," she told The List.
Of course, not becoming freaked out by something gross she encounters while treating a patient is something she's had to condition herself to do — and has mastered. "I don't get squeamish," she added. "We train ourselves really mentally to not do that because it would just be terrible for the patient. How would you feel if it took all your energy, all your trust, and you're so stressed to go see somebody, and then they act like you're gross or something's disgusting about it?"