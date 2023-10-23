Who Is Dr. Pimple Popper? 14 Facts About Dr. Sandra Lee

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee made her first appearance on TLC in a 2018 TV special that proved so popular the network decided to spin it off into a full-fledged series. Boasting the attention-grabbing title "Dr. Pimple Popper," the show proved to be a smash, racking up massive ratings as viewers watched Lee tackle some of the strangest — and arguably the grossest — skin conditions ever broadcast on television, ranging from cysts to lipomas and much more. As fans know, the whole thing was spawned by the doc's social media videos demonstrating how to properly extract large and painful pimples.

Since then, "Dr. Pimple Popper" has continued to rank among TLC's most-watched shows; by 2019, the series had become the No. 1 show in its time slot for nine straight weeks in the key demographic of females aged 18 to 49. In fact, the show proved to be so successful that the network launched a companion series on its TLC GO online platform, even more cleverly titled "This is Zit," in which "Dr. Sandra Lee shares all the gory details behind some of her most difficult pops."

Viewers have certainly come to know Lee over the years. However, what they see on the show is only a small part of the story behind this fascinating physician-turned-TV personality.