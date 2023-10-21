Why George Clooney Left His Role As Dr. Doug Ross On ER

In recent decades, TV viewers have been treated to slew of hunks in primetime, including Tom Selleck ("Magnum P.I."), John Stamos ("Full House"), and Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy"). However, one of the dreamiest actors to truly capture audiences was Oscar-winner George Clooney on the popular medical series "ER." Created by "Jurassic Park" author Micheal Crichton, the show followed a group of doctors who worked in a Chicago emergency room. Clooney — with his permanent five o'clock shadow and bedroom eyes — made millions of hearts flutter as the bad boy pediatric surgeon Dr. Doug Ross.

In a 1994 interview with Extra, Clooney opened up about joining the show, which put him on the map in the Hollywood sphere. "We are the luckiest group of people in the world. Everyone's really great and sweet, and that's rare, you know, in this business," he said. Throughout the first four seasons of "ER," fans tuned in every week to catch a glimpse of Clooney and his fictional character saving lives. However in the summer of 1998, viewers were thrown for a loop when the "Batman & Robin" star announced he was leaving "ER" after its fifth season, per The Washington Post. Join us as we take a deeper look into why Clooney stepped away from the renowned medical drama.