Why We're Worried About Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson became a household name as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and he's gone on to be recognized for far more than just his jokes. His self-deprecating humor and honesty have made him a successful comedian — and he's not afraid to be open about more somber topics like mental health. Not to mention the Staten Island native has a laundry list of beautiful women he's dated over the years, which has landed him in the tabloids repeatedly (Kim Kardashian, anyone?).

It's no secret that comedians use humor to cope with life's complicated and tragic moments. Davidson admitted so himself when he returned to "Saturday Night Live" as a host in 2023, sharing, "[Sometimes] comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy." During his cold open, Davidson spoke about how watching Eddie Murphy's special "Delirious" helped him deal with his father's death as a kid: "I was laughing again."

The former SNL cast member has lived through his fair share of ups and downs, and he's been incredibly candid about his struggles. From losing his father at a young age to admitting he struggles with depression, BPD, and PTSD, Davidson's life is far more than can fit in the confines of SNL's stage at 30 Rock. While he's put on a brave face and still has plenty to laugh about, it doesn't mean it hasn't caused alarm. Here are some reasons why we're worried about Pete Davidson.