Tragic Details About 17 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

The following article includes mention of addiction issues and suicide.

Hundreds of queens have sashayed onto the international runways of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and many of them have shared their innermost secrets and stories. A number of these stories have detailed dark, and often tragic, memories that have ultimately shaped their paths through life. Whether its over a cocktail in the Werk Room or on the main stage in front of the judges' panels, queens have shown their vulnerability in spades when it comes to digging deeper into their psyche and what makes them unique.

"You have to let those moments live, you have to let them breathe," explained Kenneth Leslie — the executive producer of the "RPDR" behind-the-scenes after show, "Untucked" — to TheWrap. "That's what to me 'Untucked' is about. It's about hearing these human beings and how their lives have gotten them to where they are now."

There have been hundreds of stories of overcoming addictions, reuniting or removing themselves from loved ones, and in some sad instances, experiencing death in their families. Some queens have also tragically lost their lives themselves. But overall, these instances help solidify not only the importance of "RuPaul's Drag Race," but also the personalities that have built its reputation into that of a heartfelt powerhouse. "There's still a limited amount of LGBTQ+ programming," "Untucked" executive producer Tom Campbell told TheWrap. "A bunch of queens sitting around talking about life is a bit of a miracle."