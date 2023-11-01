Inside Adam Sandler's Relationship With His Daughters

Adam Sandler has gone from playing an overgrown kid in "Billy Madison" to becoming one of the "Grown Ups" as a father of two. He hasn't completely grown out of his juvenile sense of humor, but having daughters has changed his life in some pretty big ways.

These days, Adam has to be prepared for his girls to crash his at-home interviews. His youngest daughter, Sunny Madeline Sandler, joined him on "Conan" in 2020 and proved that she's just as comfortable in front of the camera as her dad. She spoke about life in the Sandler household during quarantine, saying that Adam was doing a lot of yelling. "He even screamed at a random lady," she told Conan O'Brien. Sunny then turned to her father and helpfully reminded him, "She called you a jerk." This sounds remarkably like a scene from one of Adam's movies — speaking of which, Adam casts his family members in many of his films. His wife of over two decades, Jackie Sandler, has even appeared in a number of his movies alongside Sunny and the couple's oldest daughter, Sadie Madison Sandler. A few examples are "Grown Ups," "Blended," and "Pixels."

Bringing his wife and kids with him to work is one way Adam ensures that he gets plenty of family time, and by prioritizing his girls, he's developed strong relationships with them.