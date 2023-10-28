Lawyer Tells Us The Most Outrageous Moment In Trump's Civil Fraud Trial So Far

It's no surprise that former President Donald Trump civil fraud trial has been a spectacle, to say the least. Reuters reports that New York Attorney General Letitia James and Trump are facing off in a case that might have a severe impact on his real estate empire. James claims the defendant fraudulently inflated his wealth on financial statements so he could secure funding from banks and other institutions.

James aims to prevent Trump from buying commercial real estate, obtaining bank loans in the state of New York for five years, and serving as a director for New York-registered companies. James also wants Trump to pay a redress amount of $250 million. The office of the New York Attorney General released a statement on October 27 via X, formerly known as Twitter, where James shared, "Our case against Donald Trump is simple. You cannot engage in fraud to succeed in business."

Like a good episode of "The Apprentice," the drama keeps coming even though the trial only began in October. Trump has already stormed out of the courtroom, he has been fined twice, and Michael Cohen has made the shocking admission that Trump did not directly order him to inflate the numbers on his financials. While these events may seem jaw-dropping to the rest of the public, we asked lawyer Neama Rahmani about the moment he found most outrageous.