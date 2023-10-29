Why Julie Andrews And Her First Husband Tony Walton Got A Divorce

The hills apparently weren't alive with music and love toward the end of Julie Andrews' first marriage, as she and her husband Tony Walton divorced after nine years. An acclaimed set and costume designer, Walton earned several awards for his work, including an Oscar for the 1979 musical film "All That Jazz," per People.

After seeing Andrews in a production of "Humpty Dumpty" when she was 11, Walton — who was 12 years old at the time — and the actor became friends. Fast forward 11 years, and the pair said "I do." A few years after tying the knot, they welcomed their daughter Emma Walton (known as Emma Walton Hamilton after her marriage) into the world.

Andrews and her husband's lives overlapped significantly, as Walton did the costume design for "Mary Poppins," which starred a young Andrews and legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Still, the connection with their careers wasn't enough to hold the couple's romance together.

"The Sound of Music" star has been candid about the hurdles of marriage before. In 2019, she told Vanity Fair, "Marriage is a big up-and-down graph. It's a wondrous thing, but it's probably the hardest work I've ever done, I think." However, hard work just couldn't save Andrews and Walton's marriage. As the actor grinded away, her relationship with Walton suffered.