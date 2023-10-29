What Is Taylor Swift's Suburban Legends About? Here's What We Think

With the recent drop of Taylor Swift's album "1989 (Taylor's Version)," Swifties' wildest dreams have come true. As it's been nine years since the original synth-pop album came out, fans are ecstatic about the latest additions. The "1989" re-release contains five new vault songs — "Now That We Don't Talk," "Say Don't Go," "Suburban Legends," "Is It Over Now?" and "Slut!" Evidently, the project is near and dear to the singer-songwriter's heart. In an August Instagram post, Swift revealed, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind."

True to form, Swift's latest tracks explore themes of romance, youth, and empowerment. "Suburban Legends," in particular, is an evocative song with a driving beat and poignant lyrics. The subject of time pulls the track together, with Swift reminiscing about the past and imagining a future. Lost love is the centerpiece here, with the star singing, "Tick-tock on the clock, I pace down your block / I broke my own heart 'cause you were too polite to do it / Waves crash on the shore, I dash to the door / You don't knock anymore and my whole life's ruined." Without further ado, let's take a deeper dive into the real meaning of this song.