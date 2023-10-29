Matthew Perry, Friends Actor, Dead At 54

"Friends" star Matthew Perry has sadly died at the age of 54. Per TMZ, the actor was found dead after reportedly drowning at his Los Angeles home. According to local law enforcement, Perry was found dead after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 28, 2023. The star is said to have returned home after playing a game of pickleball and was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi at this home by his assistant about two hours after playing. An investigation is underway, but at this time, authorities don't suspect drugs and foul play were involved in his untimely death.

Perry was beloved for his work as the sarcastic and lovable Chandler Bing, whom he brought to life for 10 seasons on the NBC sitcom "Friends," alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer. From his quippy one-liners, to his endearingly iconic roommate-ship with LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani, to his sweet romance with Cox's Monica Geller, Perry's portrayal of Chandler was a core ingredient of the dynamic that made "Friends" one of the most beloved '90s sitcoms.

Perry was well-known for his comedic roles across film and television. His movies span genre, as he starred in movies like "Fools Rush In," "The Kid," and "The Whole Nine Yards." Though he was best-known for portraying Chandler, Perry starred in shows like "The Good Wife," "The Odd Couple," and "Scrubs," and his work routinely bridged serious themes with his own well-known sarcastic tone.