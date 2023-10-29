Who Are Matthew Perry's Half-Siblings?
Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at age 54, was open about his struggles with substance abuse throughout his life and also spoke out a few times about his relationship with his family. Matthew's parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Perry, divorced when the "Friends" star was only 1 year old, which resulted in Matthew having a long-distance relationship with his dad growing up. Matthew told NBC in 2004 that he went through a period when he would mainly see his dad, an actor, on TV. "That was mostly the way that I saw my father when I was young," he said. "And you know, getting shot through a door on 'Mannix,' or something like that. That's my Dad."
Matthew explained in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," that he struggled with feeling alone growing up as an only child, describing himself as a "latchkey kid." While his mom's work kept her busy, he shared, "I spent a great deal of time alone." Matthew then moved from Canada to Los Angeles to live with his dad when he was 15 years old.
But while Matthew was John and Suzanne's only child, both went on to marry again and have children from other relationships. John married Debbie Boyle in 1981 and Suzanne wed Keith Morrison that same year. John and Debbie welcomed one child together, while Suzanne and Keith welcomed four children, giving Matthew five step-siblings.
Matthew Perry had five step-siblings from his parents' second marriages
On his dad's side, Matthew Perry is step-brother to Mia Perry. The two appeared to be close during Matthew's life, as the actor was photographed looking happy in treasured family photos from Mia's wedding in 2014. According to a LinkedIn page thought to belong to Mia, she's an educational researcher, facilitator, and teacher at the University of Glasgow in Scotland.
On his mom's side, Matthew is step-brother to Emily Morrison, Caitlin Morrison, Madeleine Morrison, and Willy Morrison. It appears all of Matthew's step-siblings prefer to stay out of the spotlight, though Caitlin did appear at one time to give acting a go alongside her famous step-brother. She had a small role in Matthew and Bruce Willis' "The Whole Ten Yards," but doesn't appear to have any other significant acting credits to her name. Madeleine also made a brief foray into Hollywood, as she served as a producer on NBC's "Dateline." She also walked the red carpet with her big brother all the way back in 2002 for the premiere of "Spider-Man."
Matthew did not appear to speak publicly about his siblings or his relationships with them, though he was a little more forthcoming about his closeness with his dad in the last few days of his life. On October 16, he shared an Instagram photo of the two happily posing together. Following Matthew's tragic death, the Daily Mail reported John, Suzanne, and Keith were all spotted arriving at his home.