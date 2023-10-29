Who Are Matthew Perry's Half-Siblings?

Matthew Perry, who died on October 28 at age 54, was open about his struggles with substance abuse throughout his life and also spoke out a few times about his relationship with his family. Matthew's parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Perry, divorced when the "Friends" star was only 1 year old, which resulted in Matthew having a long-distance relationship with his dad growing up. Matthew told NBC in 2004 that he went through a period when he would mainly see his dad, an actor, on TV. "That was mostly the way that I saw my father when I was young," he said. "And you know, getting shot through a door on 'Mannix,' or something like that. That's my Dad."

Matthew explained in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," that he struggled with feeling alone growing up as an only child, describing himself as a "latchkey kid." While his mom's work kept her busy, he shared, "I spent a great deal of time alone." Matthew then moved from Canada to Los Angeles to live with his dad when he was 15 years old.

But while Matthew was John and Suzanne's only child, both went on to marry again and have children from other relationships. John married Debbie Boyle in 1981 and Suzanne wed Keith Morrison that same year. John and Debbie welcomed one child together, while Suzanne and Keith welcomed four children, giving Matthew five step-siblings.