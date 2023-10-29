The Real Reason Dolly Parton Rejected An Invitation From Kate Middleton

Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton may have more in common than you would think. Not only do they both have a keen sense of style, but they also have an avid interest in young children and their education. Parton's international program, the Imagination Library, mails free books to kids under 5 years old and aims to inspire them to love reading. On the website, Parton stated, "Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission." As for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, she has a special interest in early childhood development. She launched the Shaping Us campaign which addresses children's social and emotional needs during their early years. Middleton said, "This isn't just about raising kids. It's about shaping our futures." Both women use their platforms to help causes that they're passionate about, and are very successful at what they do.

The "Jolene" hitmaker was in the U.K. during the summer of 2023, much to the delight of her fans. She was promoting her album, "Rockstar," which showcased a different side to her talent. For the first time in her career, she recorded a rock album (inspired by her husband Carl Dean) and did the press tour rounds in England. Apparently, the princess learned of Parton's visit to Great Britain and decided that a little tete-a-tete may be in order. However, Parton declined the royal invitation and did not see Middleton despite the fact that she had reached out to her team. What would Dolly do instead?