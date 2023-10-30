Mariska Hargitay's Rarely-Seen Daughter Amaya Is All Grown Up Now

Mariska Hargitay is best known for playing Olivia Benson in the long-running cop drama, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." But, as far as Hargitay's children are concerned, the actor's only starring role in life is being a mom. It's a role she takes seriously and endeavors to keep private, ensuring her kids stay out of the press as much as possible. However, Hargitay hit the red carpet in October 2023 with her daughter, Amaya Hermann, who's grown up and stealing the spotlight now.

In addition to Amaya, Hargitay and her husband, Mark Hermann, share two sons, August and Andrew Hermann. And even though being a working mom of three can be exhausting, she's totally up for the challenge. "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me," Hargitay told People. "Together, we're just this whole happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

Despite both she and Mark being actors, Hargitay is determined that her kids don't grow up in their shadow. As the child of two famous parents herself, she knows a lot about how difficult it can be. Hargitay's mom was the '50s sex symbol, Jayne Mansfield, and her dad was Mr. Universe 1955, Mickey Hargitay. "Being the daughter of a Hollywood icon has been a burden," she once told Closer Weekly. "I used to hate constant references to my mom because I wanted to be known for myself." Judging by Amaya's 2023 red-carpet appearance, that won't be an issue for her daughter.