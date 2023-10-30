Mariska Hargitay's Rarely-Seen Daughter Amaya Is All Grown Up Now
Mariska Hargitay is best known for playing Olivia Benson in the long-running cop drama, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." But, as far as Hargitay's children are concerned, the actor's only starring role in life is being a mom. It's a role she takes seriously and endeavors to keep private, ensuring her kids stay out of the press as much as possible. However, Hargitay hit the red carpet in October 2023 with her daughter, Amaya Hermann, who's grown up and stealing the spotlight now.
In addition to Amaya, Hargitay and her husband, Mark Hermann, share two sons, August and Andrew Hermann. And even though being a working mom of three can be exhausting, she's totally up for the challenge. "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me," Hargitay told People. "Together, we're just this whole happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."
Despite both she and Mark being actors, Hargitay is determined that her kids don't grow up in their shadow. As the child of two famous parents herself, she knows a lot about how difficult it can be. Hargitay's mom was the '50s sex symbol, Jayne Mansfield, and her dad was Mr. Universe 1955, Mickey Hargitay. "Being the daughter of a Hollywood icon has been a burden," she once told Closer Weekly. "I used to hate constant references to my mom because I wanted to be known for myself." Judging by Amaya's 2023 red-carpet appearance, that won't be an issue for her daughter.
Stealing the spotlight
Mariska Hargitay usually avoids the cameras when she's with her kids. Still, she made a rare exception to the rule for a special occasion. ABC reported that she took Amaya Hermann to the premiere of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie at the AMC Grove in Los Angeles. The 12-year-old rocked a voluminous short-skirted chiffon dress, black leather biker's jacket, and black combat boots, while her mom opted for jeans and an orange fringed trench coat. The two played around and held hands as they posed for pics on the red carpet, then hob-nobbed with A-listers, including Beyoncé.
Amaya Hermann is one of two children Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann adopted. According to Good Housekeeping, the actor was 42 when she gave birth to August Hermann in 2006. "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give," she told the magazine. In April 2011, the couple adopted Amaya, and six months later, they added Andrew Hermann to the family.
"I'm deliriously happy," Hargitay told People following her daughter's adoption. "I basically pulled Amaya out. Peter and I held her, and then the birth mother and I hugged for a long time. That was profound," she continued. "That was one of the most meaningful moments I've ever had in my life."
Turning tragedy into love
Mariska Hargitay was only three years old when her mom, Jayne Mansfield, died in a car crash, per History. Losing her mom was a tragedy that changed Hargitay forever as she was forced to grow up without ever really knowing her. Still, it taught her a valuable life lesson that later led to her decision to adopt. "Having lost my mom at a young age, I then grew up with my stepmom, and I have half-siblings, and so I know that families can be built in all sorts of different ways," the actor told People. "There isn't just one way to create a family, and that it isn't just about biology."
"I remember being in Thailand and India when I was 9 or 10 and seeing kids alone in the street and thinking, 'Where are their moms?'" Hargitay told Good Housekeeping. "They were so amazingly resourceful and soulful and smart. And somewhere inside of me — even so young — I had that maternal instinct," she continued. "I remember thinking, 'I want to take them all home!'"
Meanwhile, her mom may be gone, but Hargitay's determined she won't be forgotten. In April 2023, she took to Instagram to honor Mansfield on what would have been her 90th birthday. "Happy birthday, Mama," Hargitay captioned a black and white pic. "We live to love you more each day."