Christian Bale Has A Little-Known Connection To Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem surprised the public in 2000 when she decided to get married. "Though I've worked many years to make marriage more equal, I never expected to take advantage of it myself," the well-known feminist writer said at the time, according to ABC News. What made the union even more surprising was that she tied the knot with David Bale, a South African-born activist who also happened to be the father of Christian Bale.

In 2001, after his father's marriage to Steinem, the "American Psycho" star spoke about how he never expected to see his dad take the proverbial plunge. "Talking of unexpected things, I don't think my father thought that anything like this would happen to him at this point in his life," Christian told Interview at the time. The actor also discussed how his dad had lived a single life similar to Steinem's, but he believed marriage would have a positive impact on the older Bale. "Now I'm looking forward to seeing him with a partner," he said about his father.

In that year, Steinem discussed with Barbara Walters her decision to marry despite previously expressing opposition to the idea. "[M]any things in his life have made him somebody who totally defies the idea that men are from Mars and women are from Venus," Steinem said about her husband during the ABC News chat. Unfortunately, the couple would only be married for a few years as David became terminally ill.