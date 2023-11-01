The Sad Reason James Michael Tyler Chose To Skip The Friends Reunion

There were many staples when it came to the infamous Central Perk location on "Friends." You had the famous couch, the classic coffee mugs, and, of course, Gunther. The omnipresent barista, played by James Michael Tyler, was revered by "Friends" fanatics everywhere as he became a key character in the show. But unfortunately, Tyler had to miss out on the epic reunion due to an unfortunate reason.

Chatter surrounding a potential reunion between the six castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — had been going on for years. Finally, in 2020, HBO announced they would put together a special to honor the hit sitcom. In the weeks leading up to the reunion, special guests were expected to make some surprise appearances. Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, and Elliott Gould and Christine Pickles, who played Monica and Ross' parents, were some of the rumored guests, but what about Gunther?

To many "Friends" fans, Gunther was an integral part of the show, and Tyler loved playing the character. In 2019, he told the "Today" show, "It was just a joy to go in every week. It never felt like I was going to work. It was more like going to kind of play with your friends." Because Tyler was such a big part of the show, many thought he would be at the reunion, but unfortunately, he had to skip out on the special after receiving a serious diagnosis.