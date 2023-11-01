What Happened To Darci Lynne Farmer After America's Got Talent?

Darci Lynne Farmer charmed viewers with her ventriloquist act when she appeared on "America's Got Talent," but the Season 12 winner doesn't always share the spotlight with her puppets these days.

Farmer was 12 years old when she introduced the "AGT" audience to a menagerie of adorable ventriloquist dummies, including Petunia the bunny and Oscar the mouse. But it wasn't just her mastery of ventriloquism at such a young age that made her act impressive; she also gave it a unique twist by making her puppets belt out tunes. After one of Farmer's performances, judge Heidi Klum marveled, "Most people can't even sing with their mouth open, okay, and you sing so beautifully with your mouth shut."

The first ventriloquist to win "AGT" was Terry Fator, who has enjoyed continued success as a Vegas act since his 2007 stint on the show. No other ventriloquist was able to replicate his victory until Farmer blew the judges away with her big voice (and sealed lips) a decade later. After winning the show in 2017, Farmer made a prediction. "My life is probably going to change drastically but positively. I'm so happy and I'm so excited to see what's in store for me!" she told People. She was right, but her puppets have to be a bit perturbed that they didn't get to enjoy some of her most exciting post-"AGT" experiences.