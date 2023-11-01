What Happened To Darci Lynne Farmer After America's Got Talent?
Darci Lynne Farmer charmed viewers with her ventriloquist act when she appeared on "America's Got Talent," but the Season 12 winner doesn't always share the spotlight with her puppets these days.
Farmer was 12 years old when she introduced the "AGT" audience to a menagerie of adorable ventriloquist dummies, including Petunia the bunny and Oscar the mouse. But it wasn't just her mastery of ventriloquism at such a young age that made her act impressive; she also gave it a unique twist by making her puppets belt out tunes. After one of Farmer's performances, judge Heidi Klum marveled, "Most people can't even sing with their mouth open, okay, and you sing so beautifully with your mouth shut."
The first ventriloquist to win "AGT" was Terry Fator, who has enjoyed continued success as a Vegas act since his 2007 stint on the show. No other ventriloquist was able to replicate his victory until Farmer blew the judges away with her big voice (and sealed lips) a decade later. After winning the show in 2017, Farmer made a prediction. "My life is probably going to change drastically but positively. I'm so happy and I'm so excited to see what's in store for me!" she told People. She was right, but her puppets have to be a bit perturbed that they didn't get to enjoy some of her most exciting post-"AGT" experiences.
She toured the country and starred in a holiday special
Darci Lynne Farmer had the option to do a Vegas residency after winning "America's Got Talent." But on the "Paltrocast" podcast, she explained that she and her parents concluded that touring would be a better option for the then-13-year-old. She launched her "Darci Lynne and Friends Live" tour in 2018, and the high demand for tickets was proof of her star power. Touring also became a way for Farmer to connect with fans, many of whom were young aspiring ventriloquists excited to introduce her to their puppets. "I wanted other people to try [ventriloquism], and I ended up meeting that goal – because these tours and these kids are living proof of that," Farmer told The Oklahoman.
Farmer also scored her own television special in 2018, "Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas." The Oklahoma native filmed part of the special at the church she actually attends, hence the title. Her special guests included some big names in the entertainment biz, including multi-hyphenate star Kristin Chenoweth, the a cappella group Pentatonix, country musicians Toby Keith and Hunter Hayes, and violinist Lindsey Stirling, who is also an "AGT" alum. Farmer sang without her puppets on the special and told Parade that it was something she planned on doing more often in the future. "I'm not going to stop doing ventriloquism anytime soon. I'm just going to add singing, recording songs, and maybe playing in a TV show," she said.
Darci Lynne Farmer's talents also include acting
Darci Lynne Farmer landed her first movie role in the 2022 musical drama "A Cowgirl's Song." Her character, Brooke, is a former barrel racer who suffers a serious injury and dreams of returning to the rodeo. Brooke's supportive grandmother is played by "Charlie's Angels" star Cheryl Ladd. The cast also includes "Knight Squad" star Savanah Lee May as Brooke's sister Hailey, an aspiring country singer. "There's so much music incorporated into it, and that's part of why I wanted to be a part of this because the music is so special," Farmer told Beautiful Ballad. The Imaginaries wrote and performed the music for the movie's soundtrack, and Farmer earned a co-writing credit on one of their songs, "Just Breathe." Its message helped Farmer when she had to cry on camera. "I had to take my own advice in the song, "Just Breathe," and to trust myself, and I am proud of myself for it," she said. She also filmed a music video for the track.
Farmer's next acting role came in "Reagan," a biopic starring Dennis Quaid as late United States President Ronald Reagan. Her character is a swimmer who gets saved by a young Reagan. As a teen, he worked as a lifeguard who was rather popular with the ladies. "I was just having the time of my life," Farmer told The Oklahoman. "I just got to sit in the lake all day and be saved."