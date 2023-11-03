The Two Things Matt LeBlanc Admits To Taking From The Set Of Friends

"The One Where Matt LeBlanc Steals from the 'Friends' Set." So, that's not a real episode of "Friends," but it sure could be. LeBlanc has admitted to stealing several things during his time on the set of the sitcom show.

The actor landed the role of a lifetime when he became Joey Tribbiani on "Friends" in 1994. In true Joey fashion, LeBlanc secured the role after a drunken night out, per Entertainment Weekly. He shared, "I kind of blacked out — as you do — and fell face first into the toilet ... And I'm looking in the mirror, it's bleeding, and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I have to go in for the big callback.'" When asked about the injury in the audition process, LeBlanc told the truth. It seemed like something Joey would truly do, and boom, LeBlanc got cast.

For the next ten years, LeBlanc and the rest of his castmates would be catapulted into success thanks to the hit sitcom show. In an interview with Boston Common (via E! News), he said he knew he would be remembered for his time on "Friends." He shared, "I'll always be known for 'Friends' ... It's okay with me. I can only speak for myself, but I'm very proud of it. I wouldn't do anything differently." It's true, LeBlanc will forever be known for his role as Joey. The show became memorable and iconic in so many ways, and when it finally wrapped, LeBlanc knew he had to keep a momentum, or should we say mementos.