The Two Things Matt LeBlanc Admits To Taking From The Set Of Friends
"The One Where Matt LeBlanc Steals from the 'Friends' Set." So, that's not a real episode of "Friends," but it sure could be. LeBlanc has admitted to stealing several things during his time on the set of the sitcom show.
The actor landed the role of a lifetime when he became Joey Tribbiani on "Friends" in 1994. In true Joey fashion, LeBlanc secured the role after a drunken night out, per Entertainment Weekly. He shared, "I kind of blacked out — as you do — and fell face first into the toilet ... And I'm looking in the mirror, it's bleeding, and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I have to go in for the big callback.'" When asked about the injury in the audition process, LeBlanc told the truth. It seemed like something Joey would truly do, and boom, LeBlanc got cast.
For the next ten years, LeBlanc and the rest of his castmates would be catapulted into success thanks to the hit sitcom show. In an interview with Boston Common (via E! News), he said he knew he would be remembered for his time on "Friends." He shared, "I'll always be known for 'Friends' ... It's okay with me. I can only speak for myself, but I'm very proud of it. I wouldn't do anything differently." It's true, LeBlanc will forever be known for his role as Joey. The show became memorable and iconic in so many ways, and when it finally wrapped, LeBlanc knew he had to keep a momentum, or should we say mementos.
Matt LeBlance snatched a foosball
Ask any "Friends" fan what they would take from the set, and they would probably give you a list of things. Maybe the iconic door frame or Phoebe's Gladys portrait, or even the Gellar cup; there's so many iconic props from the set, and Matt LeBlanc happened to snatch up two!
While on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," LeBlanc talked about his time on the hit show, sharing that he had a great time working with his castmates. Fallon then asked LeBlanc if he took any memorabilia from the set after the show wrapped. At first, he joked, "I took a s*** ton of cash." While he may be joking, LeBlanc did make millions off of "Friends." In the final season, each cast member was getting paid $1 million per episode, per SportsSkeeda. But besides cash, LeBlanc does admit to taking some other items from set.
He told Fallon, "You know what I have that is really cool, you know how in Joey and Chandler's apartment we have the foosball table? I have the actual ball from the table, the foosball. I have it in my toolbox somewhere." Any "Friends" fan will know exactly what he was talking about. It was the same foosball that Joey and Chandler battled out to see who would win the table and the same ball that Monica beat all the guys with. But that's not it! LeBlanc admitted to taking one more thing from the set.
Matt LeBlanc took the doodle board from the apartment
Matt LeBlanc's time on "Friends" ended in 2004, but the actor made sure to take home some props to remember his time on the show. During an interview with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," LeBlanc revealed he took the foosball from the foosball table in Joey and Chandler's apartment, but that's not all. LeBlanc shared, "The other thing I took was, you know the Magna Doodle that was on the back of the door that always had things written on it ... I clipped that at the end." But LeBlanc admitted he didn't keep it for himself, but rather gave it to one of the crew members. A crew member named Paul was the one to create all the witty remarks and drawings that seemed to tie in with each episode. LeBlanc shared, "I stole it and gave it to him [Paul], so that was kind of cool." He joked, "I could have sold it for a lot more."
While LeBlanc may have taken things from the set, he wasn't the only one. During the reunion show, several of the castmates admitted to taking something, per Entertainment Weekly. Jennifer Aniston confessed to taking clothes, which seems very fitting for her character, Rachel Green. The late Matthew Perry took a cookie jar from Monica's apartment but gave it to Lisa Kudrow. Several more castmates confessed to taking memorabilia, as each of them wanted to keep a little bit of "Friends" with them.