The Casual Way Melanie Griffith's Romance With Jessica Marino Began

Famed SoulCycle instructor Melanie Griffith has announced her plans to say "I do" with her longtime partner. In April, Griffith revealed that she had popped the big question to her partner of six years, Jessica Marino, during a visit to her mother's old home in Scotland. "We were sitting there taking pictures on the stoop of my house where my mom grew up," Griffith recalled to People of the proposal. "I started saying nice things to her ... and she was crying and really had absolutely no idea that I was proposing." At the time of their engagement, Griffith said that she and Marino had been talking about marriage. While they originally had no plans to tie the knot, certain issues popped up in their personal life that made them feel that cementing their relationship on paper was the right choice.

Griffith's upcoming nuptials to her fiancee will mark her second time walking down the aisle. The master instructor was previously married to Jason Griffith, with whom she shares her three children — Jude, Aiden, and Emma. Per People, it was around the time of her divorce from her ex-husband that Griffith first crossed paths with Marino during a SoulCycle class back in 2011. From there, the two struck up a friendship, and remained close for years until one evening in 2018, when they realized they had a thing for each other after a wild night out with friends. "We ended up kissing," Griffith recalled. "We were like, 'Wait an actual minute... Maybe this is something that we should go for, for real.'"