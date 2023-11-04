How Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Got Her Unique Name

Since Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their eldest child in January 2012, fans have wondered about the meaning behind Blue Ivy's name. When Beyoncé posted a Rebecca Solnit poem to her Tumblr in June 2012, the public believed it had concrete proof of the inspiration behind it. "The world is blue at its edges and in its depths. This blue is the light that got lost. Light at the blue end of the spectrum does not travel that whole distance from the sun to us," reads the poem from "A Field Guide to Getting Lost," in part.

Another hypothesis stemmed from another of Beyoncé's posts. In September 2011, a pregnant Beyoncé and Jay-Z visited the Hvar island in Croatia, where they came across a unique tree featuring bright blue streaks along its trunk. "We woke up this morning, took a nice little walk, passed by this beautiful blue tree," she said in the video. "I think it's a blue ivy, which would be quite appropriate." The speculation earned Blue Ivy an honorary Hvar citizenship, according to Glamour.

The honor came after interest in the island went up following the release of the video, which even convinced a city official that Blue Ivy's name was inspired by it. "The story of the origin of the name of your daughter has brought enormous media attention and therefore tourist promotion to the town and island of Hvar," Major Pjerino Bebic said.

Despite the speculation, though, It turns out that Blue Ivy's name has a simpler explanation.