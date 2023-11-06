Weird Things About Tamera Mowry And Adam Housley's Marriage

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley's relationship is an outlier in Hollywood. The "Sister, Sister" alum and the former Fox News correspondent have been together since 2005, tying the knot six years after. Nearly two decades and two kids later, Mowry and Housley are still going strong. While Mowry and Housley are definitely relationship goals, the two hit a rough patch before they decided to seal the deal. "Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year," she revealed to Ebony in 2012.

In a 2018 episode of "The Real," Mowry suggested she was frustrated that Housley hadn't proposed after all those years. Her disappointment hit an all-time high during a trip to Ireland. "I was like, 'My gosh, we've been dating for four years,' and I thought, 'It's gonna happen,'" Mowry told her former co-hosts. When it did not, she cried the whole flight back. They split the following year. Mowry tried to date other men, but those relationships felt flat compared to what she had with Housley.

"We missed each other and something was drawing us together," she told Ebony. "But more than that, we wanted to make sure that this relationship was what God wanted for our lives." Not long after reconciling, Housley proposed to Mowry, and they said their "I dos" only four months later. Mowry and Housley's breakup story isn't the only unusual aspect of their relationship, though. Over the years, Mowry has shared quite a few weird details about her marriage.