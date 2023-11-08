Why It's No Surprise Rachel Leviss Didn't Show For Bravocon 2023

Still, the most apparent reason Rachel "Raquel" Leviss did not attend BravoCon 2023 was simply because she wasn't invited. Sources told TMZ that no one from Bravo reached out to Leviss or extended her an invitation to the three-day Bravo TV convention. And perhaps for good reason...

Bravo dropped a teaser for the highly anticipated Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" on November 3 during BravoCon. While Leviss was obviously nowhere in the footage as she opted out of filming, her presence was still palpable as the rest of the cast was documented picking up the pieces from the mess Leviss and Tom Sandoval left in the wake of their sordid affair.

But that's not all. Leviss' name also came up in conversation during a panel with "Vanderpump Rules" producers Alex Baskin, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, and Sheonna Mix. During the discussion, the producers were adamant that their interactions with Leviss were far different than the way Leviss had portrayed them during her interview on Bethenny Frankel's "Just B" podcast. "Reading that article was a little difficult because I do know ... how hard the team, everybody works to keep an open-door policy," producer Sheonna Mix said. Smith also chimed in, noting, "I feel very, very good and comfortable about how I treated and interacted with Raquel throughout the seasons she was on the show ... We were celebrating her, so for her to now be taking this stance is a little upsetting."