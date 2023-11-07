Megan Fox's Poetry About Pregnancy Loss With MGK Is Gut-Wrenching

This article contains mentions of pregnancy loss and miscarriages.

Megan Fox is opening up about her life like never before in her new poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems." Detailing her past relationships, she vulnerably shares her experiences with these men, including the miscarriage she suffered with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox and MGK have had quite the whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of "Midnight In The Switchgrass" in 2020, per Cosmopolitan. In 2022, two years after they first met, the "Emo Girl" singer popped the question to Fox. According to People, Fox shared the news on social media, saying, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic ... Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

The couple has yet to tie the knot, but Fox has always been ready to take the next step with MGK. Fox already has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the actor is eager to share that experience with the rock musician too. In October 2022, Fox left a very public comment about wanting to get pregnant on MGK's Instagram, per People. The "Jennifer's Body" actor wrote, "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options." Fox and MGK have sparked pregnancy rumors throughout their relationship, and it seems they weren't all rumors. The couple did get pregnant, but unfortunately, the journey didn't end how they would have liked.