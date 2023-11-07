Megan Fox's Poetry About Pregnancy Loss With MGK Is Gut-Wrenching
This article contains mentions of pregnancy loss and miscarriages.
Megan Fox is opening up about her life like never before in her new poetry book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems." Detailing her past relationships, she vulnerably shares her experiences with these men, including the miscarriage she suffered with Machine Gun Kelly.
Fox and MGK have had quite the whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of "Midnight In The Switchgrass" in 2020, per Cosmopolitan. In 2022, two years after they first met, the "Emo Girl" singer popped the question to Fox. According to People, Fox shared the news on social media, saying, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic ... Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."
The couple has yet to tie the knot, but Fox has always been ready to take the next step with MGK. Fox already has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the actor is eager to share that experience with the rock musician too. In October 2022, Fox left a very public comment about wanting to get pregnant on MGK's Instagram, per People. The "Jennifer's Body" actor wrote, "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options." Fox and MGK have sparked pregnancy rumors throughout their relationship, and it seems they weren't all rumors. The couple did get pregnant, but unfortunately, the journey didn't end how they would have liked.
Megan Fox confirms her miscarriage in poetry book
Speculation surrounding Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly going through a miscarriage began in May 2022. After the musician performed at the Billboard Music Awards, he dedicated his performance to his "Twin Flame" aka Fox, and his "unborn child," per People. Fans quickly assumed the musician was talking about a miscarriage he and Fox faced, although he never confirmed the speculation. But now, Fox is clearing things up in some heart-wrenching poems in her book, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems."
In the book, Fox shares two poems that confirm that she was 10 weeks pregnant with a girl but tragically lost the baby, per People. She writes, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh but now / I have to say / goodbye." The "Transformers" actor continues to share how she would give anything to have her baby in her arms. She writes, "I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?" The heartbreaking poems share a snippet of the grief that Fox had to face, and she opened up even more about the situation with "Good Morning America."
Fox shared with "GMA," "I've never been through anything like that before in my life. I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately ... trying to navigate what does this mean and why did this happen."