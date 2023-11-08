Matt Ulrich, Former NFL Player, Dead At 41

Former NFL player, Matt Ulrich, has died. He was just 41 years old. Owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, commented on his death on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family," Irsay wrote. "I played high school football with Matt and he was an amazing human!! Thank you for showing him the love!!" an X user replied. "Damn...I'm sorry to hear that....I remember Matt when he was with us... prayers for the family," another wrote.

Ulrich leaves behind his wife Alison and their four children. He once told Montana Sports that other than playing in the Super Bowl with his team, his greatest moments were welcoming his kids and getting married. "One of the best days outside the four of my four children's births and my wedding," he shared. Details surrounding his death were not given at the time of the announcement.