What We Know About Michelle Obama's Father's Health Struggles

Michelle Obama has often credited her parents, Marian and Fraser Robinson III, with shaping her into the woman she is today. However, their own lives were nothing like their daughter's incredible trajectory. Neither completed college, with Fraser actually dropping out so he could work and help put his younger brother through school. Once he and Marian welcomed their first child, son Craig Malcolm Robinson, in 1962, Marian chose to be a stay-at-home mom. Meanwhile, Fraser got a job at a water filtration plant in their native Chicago, Illinois. Daughter Michelle was born just two years later and they set out to give their children the life they never had.

Then, when Fraser was just 30 years old, everything changed as he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). As Mayo Clinic explains, MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system and it affects patients differently. Symptoms can evolve over time and range from blurry vision to vertigo, inability to walk, trouble speaking, and more. In Fraser's case, it impacted his mobility. Yet, despite needing a cane, Michelle told Oprah.com, "He got up, he went to work, he was never late, he never complained, and he was always, always focused on his family." Growing up watching him and his unrelenting drive would shape her life. Here's what we know about Michelle Obama's father's health struggles.