What Happened To Alexa PenaVega's First Husband Sean Covel?

Alexa PenaVega has found love again with her husband, Carlos PenaVega. The "Spy Kids" alum and the Big Time Rush member began dating in 2012 after the two met at a bible study group in Los Angeles, California. At the time, Alexa had just separated from her ex-husband, Sean Covel, and was not actively searching for love — least of all from actors and musicians, which Carlos happens to be both. "I didn't want anybody in the entertainment industry. No actors, no singers," Alexa told Fox News in 2022. "He was everything on my no-list."

Nevertheless, she soon found herself falling for Carlos, and in 2013, the two announced that they were engaged after just one year of dating. (As they say... when you know, you know.) The pair married in a private ceremony in Mexico in 2014 and decided to combine their last names, Pena and Vega. "We always loved the idea of making our names PenaVega... We were like, 'You know what? If we could have a fresh start and be PenaVega, let's do it!' But we didn't think it was actually possible legally," Alexa shared during a 2022 chat with Uinterview. Ever since they tied the knot, she and Carlos have become the parents of three beautiful children — sons Kingston and Ocean, and a daughter named Rio. In 2018, Alexa opened up about how her life has changed since becoming a mother. "Life just feels fuller. I always felt my life had a purpose, but it's just so much more purposeful now," she told The Void. "My heart has grown so much."

But whatever happened to her ex-husband, Sean?