What Happened To Former Olympic Athlete Marion Jones?

Sports history often focuses on memorable people doing extraordinary things, and every generation has many well-known athletes. The 2010s and 2020s focused a lot of attention on Simone Biles' numerous accomplishments, and in the early aughts, Marion Jones was the name on everyone's lips. Jones was a preeminent track star, excelling through high school and college and winning numerous track and field titles and championships.

Jones made it to the 2000 Olympics and took home three gold medals and two bronze, so she was at the top of her game at the onset of her professional career. Before long, Jones became embroiled in controversy as allegations of steroid use tarnished her public image. The scandal ultimately took Jones down, ensuring her career as a track and field star ended just as it was beginning. Still, being a disgraced athlete didn't keep Jones down forever.

With some work, Jones found her way into new areas of sports and fitness, and she continued to live her life much as she did before the scandal. Of course, Jones has faded from the limelight, which leaves many wondering what happened to her. For years, Jones' name was in the headlines for good and bad reasons, but you don't hear much about her anymore. This is what happened to Marion Jones and what she's been up to since her career veered off-course following a doping scandal.