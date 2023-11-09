Psychologist Gives Us Two Heavy Words To Describe Ivanka Trump Testifying Against Her Dad
On November 8, Donald J. Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, took the stand in his high-profile New York civil fraud trial — much to the former president's chagrin. "My wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James... and a Trump Hating [sic], out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started," Trump seethed in a Truth Social post ahead of Ivanka's highly-anticipated court appearance.
As you may recall, the Donald and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have been accused of wrongfully boosting assets to acquire beneficial loans and other lucrative deals. And on October 27, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump's golden girl, Ivanka, would indeed have to testify in the fraud trial. But now, fresh off her big day in court, licensed psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez has only two words to describe Ivanka testifying against her dad: sacrificial lamb.
Ivanka Trump may be used to 'soften the blow'
Following Ivanka Trump's debut in her famous father's civil fraud trial, licensed psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services told Nicki Swift that she believed Ivanka used her "demeanor and willingness to cooperate as a way to soften the blow dealt by the New York State Attorney General's office." She added, "The outcome is also going to impact the other lawsuits and charges against them. It wasn't surprising to hear Leticia James call her 'very, very nice, and very friendly.'"
Ivanka has often been heralded as the cool, calm, and collected yin to her father's boisterous, raucous, and unapologetically unfiltered yang. "She always presents as composed and more dignified, speaking only when needed, and has generally stayed out of the public's eye. I think that she has also been her father's 'golden child,'" Hafeez said. But as we all know, to whom much is given, much is required. "Whether it is spoken or not, there is a tremendous amount of pressure for her to perform to her father's expectations, almost as if she were the traditional oldest son, who must carry on the family name and business," she explained.
Donald Trump's trial may cause problems for him and Ivanka Trump
Dr. Sanam Hafeez minced no words when discussing Ivanka Trump's day in court and what she believed to be her particular role in the trial as it related to the defense. "As the [oldest daughter], there's also a need to protect [her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump] from both the legal system and prison, as she may see them as unfit to bear either," Hafeez opined. "She may be the sacrificial lamb in this case," Hafeez declared.
Sadly, if Ivanka is indeed the case's sacrificial lamb, this could spell even further disaster for Donald J. Trump as it relates to his family dynamics — namely, the relationship he shares with his beloved daughter and daddy's girl, Ivanka. "She may have anger toward her father for putting her in this position, although she has benefited greatly from it," Hafeez noted. TBD, we suppose.