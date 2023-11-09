Psychologist Gives Us Two Heavy Words To Describe Ivanka Trump Testifying Against Her Dad

Following Ivanka Trump's debut in her famous father's civil fraud trial, licensed psychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services told Nicki Swift that she believed Ivanka used her "demeanor and willingness to cooperate as a way to soften the blow dealt by the New York State Attorney General's office." She added, "The outcome is also going to impact the other lawsuits and charges against them. It wasn't surprising to hear Leticia James call her 'very, very nice, and very friendly.'"

Ivanka has often been heralded as the cool, calm, and collected yin to her father's boisterous, raucous, and unapologetically unfiltered yang. "She always presents as composed and more dignified, speaking only when needed, and has generally stayed out of the public's eye. I think that she has also been her father's 'golden child,'" Hafeez said. But as we all know, to whom much is given, much is required. "Whether it is spoken or not, there is a tremendous amount of pressure for her to perform to her father's expectations, almost as if she were the traditional oldest son, who must carry on the family name and business," she explained.