What Donald Trump Jr.'s Experience In College Was Really Like

Despite taking Donald Trump's name, Donald Trump Jr. has always had a fractured relationship with his father. In her book "Raising Trump," Ivana Trump claimed her husband hadn't wanted to bequeath his name to his firstborn. "You can't do that!" he reportedly insisted. "What if he's a loser?" So, when he followed in his father's footsteps and headed off to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Donald Jr. felt he had much to prove and wanted to do so on his own terms.

"He wasn't quick to volunteer his name or put it out there who he was or try to use that to his advantage," a college pal told GQ. "I remember thinking that if he used his name more, he probably could've gotten more girls." Still, by all accounts, getting girls wasn't an issue for the hard-partying frat bro, who soon earned a rep for boozing and womanizing. "Everyone was warned to stay away from Donnie Trump," a source told People.

In addition to his carousing, Donald Jr. became notorious for his arrogant, angry outbursts. He was open about his penchant for hitting the bottle. "I used to drink a lot and party pretty hard, and it wasn't something that I was particularly good at," he admitted in a 2004 interview with New York, sharing that he'd quit drinking alcohol two years prior.