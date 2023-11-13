Media Moments Donald Trump Can Never Erase

The following article includes references to racism and sexual misconduct.

You either love him or hate him, but either way, he probably couldn't care less. We're referring to former President Donald Trump, whose polarizing antics have made him infamous. From reality television to the White House — his presidency was unprecedented. In fact, many didn't take his candidacy for the 2016 election seriously until he gained enough steam to snag the leader-of-the-free-world title from opponent Hillary Clinton. While he'd begin building his incredibly hyped-up and controversial border wall, he's arguably managed to build an even bigger one against the media and all of his naysayers.

While he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, the ex-POTUS didn't go quietly. And did anyone really expect him to? Trump has since been accused of inciting riots and protests nationwide, encouraging his followers to fight against the election he's falsely claimed was stolen. He has yet to prove his allegations in a court of law, but the former "Apprentice" star has been a bit busy. In addition to running for the 2024 election, he's facing multiple felony charges that have been stacked against him. The giant indictment list includes 34 counts in New York related to reported hush-money payments to an adult film star, 40 in Florida for allegedly hiding classified documents and blocking attempts of their retrieval, four charges connected to attempts to sway the 2020 election results, as well as 13 in Georgia tied to an infamous call to their secretary of state purportedly asking for more votes.

With these cases looming, we're taking a look back at the most shocking media moments that Donald Trump can never erase.