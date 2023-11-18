SNL Hosts Who Broke Character In The Funniest Ways

Late-night television stalwart "Saturday Night Live" has dispensed plenty of laughs over its decades-long run on NBC. Since 1975, the show has become a television institution and has given many talented performers their first glimmers of comedic stardom. "SNL" is also known for its rotating roster of celebrity hosts. Notable names from film, TV, and music have tried their hand at starring in an "SNL" episode or two (or perhaps they've joined the venerable "SNL" Five-Timers Club). After spending nearly a week crafting their episode, the hosts — supported by regular cast members — get their chance to shine in the comedy spotlight.

Most of the time, hosts can keep up with their "SNL" counterparts, but sometimes, they can't help but break character. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels might not like it when cast members break character, but hosts do it, too. Sure, comedic novices like singers Adele and Billie Eilish have cracked unscripted smiles in sketches, but returning "SNL" veterans such as Bill Hader and Maya Rudolph have also had to stifle their spontaneous chuckles with hilarious results. Try as they might to disguise their laughter, a celebrity host character break can be the best part of their appearance. From muted snickers to full guffaws, let's celebrate some "SNL" hosts who broke character in the funniest ways and remember why these unscripted mistakes are comedy gold.