A Look At Rachel Zegler And Josh Andrés Rivera's Real-Life Romance

It's a love story that's practically oozing movie magic charm. Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera first sparked a romance on the set of "West Side Story," although they didn't play each other's love interest. In 2019, Rivera was cast as the guy that Zegler's character had no interest in because she was in love with someone else. Although their love story on-screen didn't pan out, it did happen in real life.

While gearing up to promote the film, Zegler and Rivera began raising suspicion about a potential romance. It all started when the actor tweeted her admiration for her "West Side Story" co-star. She wrote, "I love josh andres rivera." Zegler shared photos of her and Rivera looking like a perfect couple in another tweet. The two continued to tease the potential relationship when they celebrated Christmas with one another in 2021. Zegler shared snaps from the fun-filled holiday to social media with the caption, "Spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool — like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though."

It seemed all but confirmed that Zegler and Rivera had a romance blossoming, but it wouldn't be until Valentine's Day 2022 that the two would make it Instagram official. Since then, they have been attached at the hip, and it's been over four years since their romance first sparked as the couple's relationship continues to skyrocket.