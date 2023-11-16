Dana Carvey's Son Dex Dead At 32
The following article includes mentions of addiction.
Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Dana Carvey's son, Dex Carvey, has tragically died at the age of 32, per TMZ. On November 15, authorities were called to a home in Los Angeles, California by Dex's girlfriend near the 10 p.m. hour. The comedian had reportedly locked himself in the bathroom before he was found unresponsive by officials. Paramedics did try to resuscitate Dex, but their efforts did not work and the comedian was pronounced dead at the scene. The outlet reports that an autopsy has been conducted and officials are waiting for the toxicology reports before labeling a cause of death.
Dex is Dana's eldest son and ventured into the comedic world like his father. He appeared in films like "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and television mini-series like "Beyond the Comics." In 2016, the comedian even opened up for his father's Netflix special, "Straight White Male." In recent years, Dex has been doing live stand-up comedy in various clubs and making people laugh with his fun-filled stories, much like his dad. He brought joy to so many people and is sure to be remembered as a hilarious comedian in the entertainment world.
Dana and Paula Carvey said Dex Carvey died of accidental overdose
Dana and Paula Carvey are speaking out about their son Dex Carvey's tragic passing just a day after his death. The former "SNL" comedian and his wife shared a heart-wrenching post on social media, revealing Dex's cause of death in a joint statement. They wrote, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental overdose. He was 32 years old." Although Dana and Paula shared that their son died of an "accidental overdose," no official cause of death has been released as authorities are still waiting for toxicology reports to come back from the autopsy, per TMZ.
The couple continued to honor their eldest son by sharing their admiration for Dex. They wrote, "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately." Dana and Paula shared that Dex "loved life," and deeply loved those around him. From family and friends to his girlfriend, Kaylee, he cared about each one of them so deeply. The couple continued, "Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever." Dana and Paula ended their statement by sharing their love for those struggling and those affected by addiction.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).