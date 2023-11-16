Dana Carvey's Son Dex Dead At 32

Dana and Paula Carvey are speaking out about their son Dex Carvey's tragic passing just a day after his death. The former "SNL" comedian and his wife shared a heart-wrenching post on social media, revealing Dex's cause of death in a joint statement. They wrote, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental overdose. He was 32 years old." Although Dana and Paula shared that their son died of an "accidental overdose," no official cause of death has been released as authorities are still waiting for toxicology reports to come back from the autopsy, per TMZ.

The couple continued to honor their eldest son by sharing their admiration for Dex. They wrote, "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately." Dana and Paula shared that Dex "loved life," and deeply loved those around him. From family and friends to his girlfriend, Kaylee, he cared about each one of them so deeply. The couple continued, "Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever." Dana and Paula ended their statement by sharing their love for those struggling and those affected by addiction.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).