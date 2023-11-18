Below Deck: The Bitter Fallout Between Captain Sandy And Captain Lee Fully Explained

"Below Deck" drama is usually reserved for the crew and charter guests, but it seems not even Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach can avoid getting caught in shady exchanges. It was smooth sailing between the two helm leaders for years and they initially had nothing but nice words to say about each other. After Ashton Pienaar's horrifying accident during "Below Deck" Season 6, Yawn sympathized with her colleague. "My reaction was I knew exactly how Captain Lee felt. He probably wanted to drop to his knees, just the thought of killing someone. It wasn't his fault," she shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Rosbach also gave Yawn props for how far she got in her yachting career. "Because she's had to endure a lot of things because she's a female captain in a male-dominated industry. And so, it's like, I don't know what she's gone through, but I try to put myself in that situation," he stated, per Bravo. When Yawn stepped in for Lee during Season 10 after he was experiencing health issues, the "Below Deck" OG tweeted, "Capt Sandy came in an [sic] bailed me out in a tough situation and I appreciate her efforts." However, things soon turned salty between Rosbach and Yawn after he didn't agree with how she handled his crew.