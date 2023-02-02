Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Still At Odds With Captain Lee Rosbach

In the past, viewers have seen a lot of drama between the stews, chefs, and deckies on "Below Deck," but captains on the series are not always in the drama mix — especially across different franchises. But this season of "Below Deck" saw the beloved Captain Lee Rosbach leave the helm in the middle of the season due to health issues. The reality star enlisted the help of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Captain Sandy Yawn to take his spot in the interim as he received the medical attention he needed and remained hopeful of returning to the yacht to finish the season.

In the time that Yawn replaced Rosbach, a lot transpired, including giving stew Camille Lamb the boot for drinking on the job, and feuding with Alissa Humber, per the Daily Mail. While most crew members were happy to see Camille get canned, Rosbach had a bone to pick with Yawn over it, and he took to Twitter to publicly express his thoughts. "Had I been replacing Capt Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why," he wrote in response to a viewer. "I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it."

Rosbach replied to another tweet that asked if he would have opted not to fire Lamb. He said would have, but wished Yawn had notified him. Now, Yawn is clapping back.