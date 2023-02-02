Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Still At Odds With Captain Lee Rosbach
In the past, viewers have seen a lot of drama between the stews, chefs, and deckies on "Below Deck," but captains on the series are not always in the drama mix — especially across different franchises. But this season of "Below Deck" saw the beloved Captain Lee Rosbach leave the helm in the middle of the season due to health issues. The reality star enlisted the help of "Below Deck Mediterranean" Captain Sandy Yawn to take his spot in the interim as he received the medical attention he needed and remained hopeful of returning to the yacht to finish the season.
In the time that Yawn replaced Rosbach, a lot transpired, including giving stew Camille Lamb the boot for drinking on the job, and feuding with Alissa Humber, per the Daily Mail. While most crew members were happy to see Camille get canned, Rosbach had a bone to pick with Yawn over it, and he took to Twitter to publicly express his thoughts. "Had I been replacing Capt Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why," he wrote in response to a viewer. "I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it."
Rosbach replied to another tweet that asked if he would have opted not to fire Lamb. He said would have, but wished Yawn had notified him. Now, Yawn is clapping back.
Captain Sandy Yawn claps back
The drama between the two most well-known captains on television continues. Captain Sandy Yawn appeared on the "Reality Checked" podcast with Amy Phillips, and the drama with Captain Lee Rosbach came up. After firing stew Camille Lamb, Yawn defended her decision to let her go, even after Rosbach called her out. "He's in the hospital; who's going to call and say, 'Can I fire Camille?' Never in a million years would I do that... but what I did do was give him a courtesy call and say, 'Hey, I did fire her,'" Yawn explained.
In addition, the "Below Deck" star told Phillips that she has tried calling Rosbach, presumably to patch things up, but he hasn't been able to connect. "I tried to call him a few times, and he hasn't picked the phone up," Yawn added. "I've never hurt him... I feel bad for the guy. He's definitely not acting his age." In addition, Yawn confirmed that Rosbach would come back this season of "Below Deck," as viewers have seen in some teasers.
In an interview with E! News, Yawn also spoke about her decision to fire Lamb and once again defended her choice. "I don't fire people unless I have the facts, and, secondly, I don't fire people out of favoritism or non-favoritism," she shared. "I fire people because if they're the one singular thing where everything else is evolving around them, that's the problem I have to eliminate."