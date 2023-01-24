Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Calls Out The Way Captain Sandy Fired His Crew Member

Captain Lee Rosbach started Season 10 of "Below Deck" with nerve issues that got worse as the season progressed. At the end of an episode of the season, Captain Lee decided to step down from his duties. "As you guys know, I've been struggling with my mobility," he told his crew (via Bravo). "I've let you guys down and for that I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat."

Captain Sandy Yawn then took over the boat for Captain Lee, and he gushed about how much he appreciated her taking on the task as the new captain. "She really did me a solid," he told People. "I'm grateful she was there." He then mentioned how "difficult" the situation was to put her in charge of his boat and his crew, plus filming for the reality show. "For her to step forward and take it on says a lot about her," he added.

And Captain Sandy, from the get-go, understood the assignment using her leadership skills and ethics. "Sometimes you got to be in and get your hands dirty," she told Us Weekly about how she handles the crew on her boat. "That's why I want [my team] to feel supported because I have a high expectation." But it seems that Captain Sandy's outlook on leading a boat slightly differs from her predecessor.