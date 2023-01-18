Who Is Your Favorite Below Deck Captain? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

The "Below Deck" captains and crew members have previously shared their most cherished parts of being on the show, from favorite seasons and favorite boats to favorite chefs. Captain Lee Rosbach revealed that Season 1 was his favorite on a "Watch What Happens Live" after-show segment. "Everything was so new and so fresh, and we actually really didn't know what we were doing," he said.

Captain Sandy Yawn revealed to E! News that Lady Michelle was her favorite yacht on the show because of how it felt on the water. "It was like so solid, I didn't even know we were at sea," she said. The media outlet mentioned that the boat has six guest cabins and is more than 180 feet in length. "You know, the layout was great, it's for charter ... The volume for the size was incredible," the captain added.

On another episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Captain Sandy and Kate Chastain both determined that Ben Robinson was their favorite chef. "He's honestly one of the most intelligent human beings I've ever met," Chastain stated. She explained that she likes his charm, and of course, his food. "He's just smart and good at everything," she added. Now that the "Below Deck" cast has revealed some of their favorites, we wanted to know: Who is the fan-favorite captain among Nicki Swift readers?