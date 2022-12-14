Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Disembarks From His Ship Due To Health Concerns

Sad news for "Below Deck" fans: Captain Lee Rosbach is being forced to exit the show mid-season due to ongoing health issues.

During a recent episode of the hit Bravo show, viewers witnessed Rosbach struggling to recover from his injury after having recently undergone major surgery. "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he shared in a confessional, adding that he expected "a lot more progress" than what he was experiencing while admitting there wasn't much he could do about it. Additionally, the captain expressed frustration at his inability to fulfill his duties as leader of the crew. "The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them," he shared (via E! News). "There comes the point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your f***ing ego at the dock."

One of the yachties, Bosun Ross McHarg, gave props to the captain for doing his best despite his unpleasant situation. "I got a lot of respect for Captain. If he tells me that he's good to go, I believe that," he said. "And until he tells me he's not, then we just get on with the job." For now, Rosbach isn't good to go. Here's what the beloved captain has said about his departure from "Below Deck."