Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Disembarks From His Ship Due To Health Concerns
Sad news for "Below Deck" fans: Captain Lee Rosbach is being forced to exit the show mid-season due to ongoing health issues.
During a recent episode of the hit Bravo show, viewers witnessed Rosbach struggling to recover from his injury after having recently undergone major surgery. "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he shared in a confessional, adding that he expected "a lot more progress" than what he was experiencing while admitting there wasn't much he could do about it. Additionally, the captain expressed frustration at his inability to fulfill his duties as leader of the crew. "The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them," he shared (via E! News). "There comes the point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your f***ing ego at the dock."
One of the yachties, Bosun Ross McHarg, gave props to the captain for doing his best despite his unpleasant situation. "I got a lot of respect for Captain. If he tells me that he's good to go, I believe that," he said. "And until he tells me he's not, then we just get on with the job." For now, Rosbach isn't good to go. Here's what the beloved captain has said about his departure from "Below Deck."
Nerve issues continue to plague Captain Lee Rosbach
Captain Lee Rosbach left fans and his crew stunned and saddened when he abruptly announced his departure from Bravo's "Below Deck" amid serious health concerns.
"As you guys know, I've been struggling with my mobility, and it's been hard. And I've let you guys down, and for that, I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat," he said (via People). On Twitter, he appeased the fans by saying that he's on the road to recovery. "Doing just fine Tom, thanks," he told one fan. "Been a tough run, but doing so much better now, back in my routine," he shared with another. What's more, the captain left the door open for a possible return to the show in the future, tweeting, "I will [return] as long as it's fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me."
There's no news about who will replace the beloved captain just yet, but fans are hoping it's not Captain Sandy Yawn. "Omg I hope it's not sandy coming in too replace captain Lee #BelowDeck," one fan wrote. "Please, please no more Sandy. I can't believe she was called in to replace Lee, literally any other captain would have been fine, id take an unknown over Sandy," opined another. It looks like fans will have to wait and see who will helm the St. David.