Captain Lee Rosbach's Injury Appears Worse Than Originally Thought In Below Deck Preview
Captain Lee Rosbach has shared a bleak update regarding his health in the latest teaser for Below Deck's upcoming episode. On November 21, the highly anticipated 10th season of the popular series kicked off on Bravo. Like previous entries, Rosbach returned with his rambunctious crew for a new batch of dramatic episodes. However, this time, the beloved captain is heading St. David — the series' biggest yacht to date, per Bustle. While the season has introduced new feuds amongst the crew, it has also shined a light on Rosbach's ongoing health issues.
In 2020, the beloved captain suffered a nasty fall while getting out of the shower during Season 9 of the show. "I should have put a towel down or something because it's marble floors, and marble on water gets really slippery. And I just slipped and fell into the sink," he revealed to Bravo. Due to his injury — which affected his breathing — Rosbach gave the primary captain duties to Captain Sean Meagher for the remainder of the season. While the reality TV star is back full-time for Season 10, his injury is clearly continuing to give him problems.
Captain Lee Rosbach says his injury is getting worse
Throughout the first three episodes of "Below Deck" Season 10, viewers have witnessed Captain Lee Rosbach attempt to return to work following his back injury and subsequent surgery. In a recent teaser for the show's upcoming fourth episode, the beloved captain gave an unsettling update about his injury. "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he says in a confessional. Rosbach explained that after his surgery, he expected "a lot more progress " than he was experiencing. "The most frustrating part about it is I can't do a goddamn thing about it, and it's hard," he says.
In addition to Rosbach's worries, his crew members also express similar sentiments within the teaser. "Captain Lee, unfortunately, can't move fast at the moment," Camille Lamb says in a confessional. "It concerns me, and I don't want him to ever be in a sticky situation to where he can't perform to his full capacity." Hayley De Sola Pinto adds: "It really upsets me, it's not nice."
The teaser comes a few weeks after Rosbach gave a cryptic statement about his time on "Below Deck" Season 10. "I do something on this season that I have never done before that is kind of interesting, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It really is something I didn't see coming, something I didn't like, but I have always gone by the mantra of, 'Do the right thing.'"