Captain Lee Rosbach's Injury Appears Worse Than Originally Thought In Below Deck Preview

Throughout the first three episodes of "Below Deck" Season 10, viewers have witnessed Captain Lee Rosbach attempt to return to work following his back injury and subsequent surgery. In a recent teaser for the show's upcoming fourth episode, the beloved captain gave an unsettling update about his injury. "My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he says in a confessional. Rosbach explained that after his surgery, he expected "a lot more progress " than he was experiencing. "The most frustrating part about it is I can't do a goddamn thing about it, and it's hard," he says.

In addition to Rosbach's worries, his crew members also express similar sentiments within the teaser. "Captain Lee, unfortunately, can't move fast at the moment," Camille Lamb says in a confessional. "It concerns me, and I don't want him to ever be in a sticky situation to where he can't perform to his full capacity." Hayley De Sola Pinto adds: "It really upsets me, it's not nice."

The teaser comes a few weeks after Rosbach gave a cryptic statement about his time on "Below Deck" Season 10. "I do something on this season that I have never done before that is kind of interesting, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight in November. "It really is something I didn't see coming, something I didn't like, but I have always gone by the mantra of, 'Do the right thing.'"