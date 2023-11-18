Do The Voice's Reba McEntire And Gwen Stefani Get Along Off-Screen?
Has Reba McEntire's appearance on "The Voice" struck the wrong chord with Gwen Stefani? We've seen it all the time with competition shows like "The Voice" and "American Idol," where tension rise between judges. Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, and Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato are some examples, but can Stefani and McEntire get added to the list?
In October 2022, long-time judge and fan favorite Blake Shelton announced he would leave the show following Season 23, per CBS News. With Shelton being an original judge, anyone who was to come and replace him had some big shoes to fill. But, they did a pretty good job at picking a new one. In May 2023, "The Voice" announced McEntire as Shelton's replacement for Season 24, per ET. The country music legend was thrilled to join the cast, especially because it seemed like perfect timing. She shared, "The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down," she continued, "But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."
In September 2023, Season 24 of "The Voice" premiered with McEntire, Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend. On-screen, it seemed like McEntire got along with everyone, but is that the truth, or has she been feuding with her fellow judge, Stefani?
Rumors swirled of a feud between Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani is hoping for "The Sweet Escape" from fellow "The Voice" judge Reba McEntire – at least, that's what sources have shared. An insider told the National Enquirer (via Radar Online) that the two judges of the singing competition show were butting heads from the moment they began filming. They shared, "They taped the blind auditions and battle rounds in July, and you could tell Gwen was less than thrilled playing second fiddle to Reba." McEntire's personality reportedly rubbed Stefani the wrong way. The source said, "Reba has a very outgoing personality and can suck the air out of a room, Gwen doesn't feel like she has a chance to shine the way she wants."
Apparently, Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, was even aware of the tension but wanted nothing to do with the feud, especially considering he is good friends with McEntire, per Radar Online. A source said, "But he's told her [Stefani] he isn't going to stand for her to be anything less than polite and kind to Reba or she's going to be living in a house of discontent."
However, all this chatter was just speculation, and no feud was ever confirmed. Besides a quick quip from Stefani saying McEntire was a "threat" because of her contestants on "The Voice," there was no bad blood on television. And despite all the rumors swirling around, McEntire and Stefani's friendship is strong.
Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani are best friends
There's no bad blood here. Despite rumors circulating of a feud between "The Voice" judges, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, it couldn't be further from the truth. The country singer herself admitted that she and Stefani have had a "great time" together on the show, although she did share their friendship didn't start that way, per Extra TV. She explained, "At first, she [Stefani] was so intimidating. And I thought she was being mean to me. And then she said, 'I just want you to like me.' And I said, 'Well, that's all you had to say!' And we're best friends." While there may have been tension in the beginning, there is no trace of that now. And Stefani has shared a mutual admiration for her fellow judge.
While appearing on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in October 2023, Stefani had nothing but great things to say about McEntire. She shared, "It feels surreal when you look over and you see her [McEntire] there cause she's just such an icon. It's like that's her – I'm next to her...beyond a bucket list because you just never would think that would happen in your life." Becoming friends with McEntire has been a dream come true for Stefani, and we can't wait to see how this friendship continues to grow on "The Voice."