Do The Voice's Reba McEntire And Gwen Stefani Get Along Off-Screen?

Has Reba McEntire's appearance on "The Voice" struck the wrong chord with Gwen Stefani? We've seen it all the time with competition shows like "The Voice" and "American Idol," where tension rise between judges. Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, and Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato are some examples, but can Stefani and McEntire get added to the list?

In October 2022, long-time judge and fan favorite Blake Shelton announced he would leave the show following Season 23, per CBS News. With Shelton being an original judge, anyone who was to come and replace him had some big shoes to fill. But, they did a pretty good job at picking a new one. In May 2023, "The Voice" announced McEntire as Shelton's replacement for Season 24, per ET. The country music legend was thrilled to join the cast, especially because it seemed like perfect timing. She shared, "The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down," she continued, "But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more."

In September 2023, Season 24 of "The Voice" premiered with McEntire, Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend. On-screen, it seemed like McEntire got along with everyone, but is that the truth, or has she been feuding with her fellow judge, Stefani?