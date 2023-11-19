How Donald Trump Deterred His Sister Maryanne From A Real Estate Career

For most of her life, Maryanne Trump Barry had a good relationship with her brother, Donald Trump. Sadly, Barry was found dead in her apartment on November 13, 2023, at 86-years-old. She was a former judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit — a position appointed to her by then-president Bill Clinton in 1999. Following her death, Trump shared kind words about his sister. "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other," he wrote on Truth Social on November 14. "Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President," he added.

The siblings had different personalities and different approaches to their careers. "She's quiet. She doesn't go to the balls," Robin Bernstein, a friend of the Trump family, told The Seattle Times in 2016. They overcame those differences and were relatively close in the past, but reports indicated that Barry and Trump grew apart in the years leading up to her death. "Maryanne loved her brother but basically gave up on him," a source told People on November 14.

Barry's foray into law was due in part to those differing personalities, as it made her shy away from the family business of real estate. "I knew better even as a child than to even attempt to compete with Donald," she told New York Magazine in 2002. "I wouldn't have been able to win." Real estate was her brother's domain, but Barry did dabble in selling properties.