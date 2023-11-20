Here's What Adriana Lima Looks Like Without Makeup

For supermodels like Adriana Lima, cosmetics are tools of the trade, but even a massive makeup fan such as herself occasionally allows the world to see her natural beauty.

Lima began helping Victoria's Secret sell its feathered fantasy in 1999, and her beauty looks were always impeccable for its annual fashion show, whether she was rocking a sultry smoky eye, razor-sharp winged eyeliner, or a glossy bubblegum-pink lip. Her association with the lingerie brand helped make her one of the world's most well-known models and gave her access to some of the beauty industry's most talented makeup artists. They're so good, in fact, that Lima sometimes doesn't want to smudge their masterpieces after they've worked their magic. Apparently, taking a makeup wipe to her face feels a little like Cinderella's sparkly princess gown being poofed away at midnight. "When I love the makeup, I just keep it on," she told "Good Morning America" after getting glammed up for the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Icons party. "The next morning, you open your eyes, and you wake up like this."

Another questionable supermodel beauty secret involves one of Lima's favorite makeup products: mascara. "I like to keep adding layers on top of each other. Like, I don't wash them off. I know it sounds crazy, but I add layers for one or two days," she told Byrdie. So, maybe it's hard to catch her with lashes that aren't completely mascara-free, but her face looks pretty bare in some of the selfies she's shared.