The Sly Way Brie Larson Confirmed Her Split From Elijah Allan-Blitz

Without much ado, Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson and director Elijah Allan-Blitz began dating publicly in 2019 after a casual, PDA-filled sighting in California. Aside from the occasional public outing together, including their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, the two also popped up on one another's social media feeds, albeit quite sparingly. Larson made the relationship Instagram-official in August 2022, coyly writing alongside a photo carousel of the pair cozying up that they were "working working working but keeping it cute." Allan-Blitz, for his part, lauded Larson for enduring the coronavirus pandemic by his side, gushing in a March 2021 Instagram post, "This photo was taken early last year. We had no idea that the whole world was about to change. Thank you for showing up and being my teammate through all of it. I love you, Brie."

"The Marvels" star's relationship with Allan-Blitz was also on pervasive display in their professional lives. After both starred in the 2020 mini-series "The Messy Truth in VR" — which earned them an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Original Interactive Program," they decided to team up several more times behind the camera. Allan-Blitz directed the 2022 Disney+ short film "Remembering," in which Larson starred. Allan-Blitz also co-produced October 2023's Larson-led Apple TV+ series, "Lessons in Chemistry."

Alas, this pairing petered out — romantically, at least — by spring 2023. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it line, Larson revealed discreetly that she and her ex were no more.