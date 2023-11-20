The Sly Way Brie Larson Confirmed Her Split From Elijah Allan-Blitz
Without much ado, Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson and director Elijah Allan-Blitz began dating publicly in 2019 after a casual, PDA-filled sighting in California. Aside from the occasional public outing together, including their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, the two also popped up on one another's social media feeds, albeit quite sparingly. Larson made the relationship Instagram-official in August 2022, coyly writing alongside a photo carousel of the pair cozying up that they were "working working working but keeping it cute." Allan-Blitz, for his part, lauded Larson for enduring the coronavirus pandemic by his side, gushing in a March 2021 Instagram post, "This photo was taken early last year. We had no idea that the whole world was about to change. Thank you for showing up and being my teammate through all of it. I love you, Brie."
"The Marvels" star's relationship with Allan-Blitz was also on pervasive display in their professional lives. After both starred in the 2020 mini-series "The Messy Truth in VR" — which earned them an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Original Interactive Program," they decided to team up several more times behind the camera. Allan-Blitz directed the 2022 Disney+ short film "Remembering," in which Larson starred. Allan-Blitz also co-produced October 2023's Larson-led Apple TV+ series, "Lessons in Chemistry."
Alas, this pairing petered out — romantically, at least — by spring 2023. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it line, Larson revealed discreetly that she and her ex were no more.
Brie Larson looked forward to singlehood after splitting from Elijah Allan-Blitz
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz's quiet, four-year romance ended as unceremoniously as it began. In the April 2023 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Larson slyly confirmed fan suspicions that she and her former beau had split. "I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," Larson said while describing this "period of adventure" for her. Although Larson did not give a reason for their breakup, she admitted in the same interview, "I'm very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what's as close to what's true as possible."
Finding herself single and newly in her 30s at the time, Larson told Harper's Bazaar that she possessed "all the same normal fears as everybody else" about her situation, including "certain existential questions." Chief among those was the "when?" and "how?" (and "who?") of starting a family alongside a skyrocketing career and ever-intensifying media scrutiny. "That's such a big place to be in," Larson conceded. Although the "Room" star knew she wanted children, she admitted, "How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity — I don't know."
"How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?" the movie star asked herself at the time.
Brie Larson wants her partner to be a ride-or-die
What does someone with Brie Larson's hectic, globetrotting lifestyle seek in a partner? It seems that someone supportive would make the top of Larson's list of romantic requirements. During the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" star's four-year relationship with Elijah Allan-Blitz, she emphasized, on multiple occasions, the importance of leaning on him. On a July 2022 Instagram post, alongside photos of the then-couple laughing and braving a rollercoaster together, Larson affectionately quipped, "Get yourself a guy who will fly across the globe to hold your hand while you live your dream." Furthermore, her and Allan-Blitz's collaborative Disney+ project — 2022's short film "Remembering" — was organically borne from their creative rapport as a couple. According to Life & Style, at the 2022 D23 Expo, Larson revealed, "I'm in love with [Elijah] and we talk about this stuff all the time. So, it was a very easy collaboration."
Before Allan-Blitz, Larson similarly leaned on ex-fiancé Alex Greenwald. Just prior to their engagement in May 2016, Greenwald often accompanied Larson to that award season's myriad ceremonies, with Larson having received numerous nominations for her performance in 2015's "Room." Singling Greenwald out during her "Best Actress" Oscar acceptance speech, Larson also commended his bolstering of her to ET at that year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, saying, "He's the other half of the equation — how can you explain support? ... He's just my person, he's my best friend."