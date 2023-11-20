A Deep Dive Into Sherri Shepherd's Two Messy Divorces

"I'm single and ready to mingle, but no marriage! I've been celibate for four and a half years!" Sherri Shepherd proudly declared during a June 2022 episode of ABC's "The View." But while Shepherd is not looking to become a wife anytime soon, she has, in the past, given marriage a chance — two chances, actually. In 2001, Shepherd married for the first time to actor Jeff Tarpley. A few years into their marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Jeffrey Jr., in April 2005. However, shortly after their son's birth, Shepherd filed for divorce upon discovering evidence that Tarpley had an affair and impregnated another woman. Despite her unpleasant experience, Shepherd gave love another chance.

In August 2011, Shepherd walked down the aisle for the second time, saying her "I do" to television writer Lamar Sally. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Chicago ceremony featuring some of Shepherd's famous friends, including Niecy Nash and Yvette Nicole Brown. "Second chances really do happen, and I got mine," Shepherd gushed to Life&Style (via ET).

After a mere three years of supposed marital bliss, Shepherd and Sally called it quits in 2014. And just like her first rodeo, this divorce wasn't short on its own brand of drama.