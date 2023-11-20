Hallmark's Erin Krakow Has An Unexpected Past Connection To Luke Macfarlane

Many of Hallmark Channel's actors are known for sharing incredible on-screen chemistry (some Hallmark stars are even married in real life!) and you can count Erin Krakow and Luke Macfarlane among them. They both got their start at the network in 2014 — she with "Chance at Romance" and he with "The Memory Book" — and have gone on to become some of the most beloved and buzziest Hallmark stars around. It's no wonder, then, that producers decided to pair them up in their very own holiday movie: 2019's "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen."

The flick was loosely based on the Jane Austen classic "Sense and Sensibility" and fans were all for it. "Krakow knocks it out of the park as Ella," gushed Escape into Film, while Hallmark for All Seasons praised, "Krakow and Macfarlane were great together." Indeed, it seems the actors themselves had a wonderful time filming. As Krakow once explained to ET, "You work with some people and it just feels very natural and like you've known that person or have been working with them for a long time." That was certainly the case for her and Macfarlane except, as it turns out, they have known each other for a very long time. Here's the unexpected past connection that Erin Krakow and Luke Macfarlane share.