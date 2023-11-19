Suzanne Shepherd, Goodfellas Actor, Dead At 89

"Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" actor Suzanne Shepherd has died at the age of 89. Shepherd's friend and fellow actor Tom Titone shared the news of her death on Facebook, and according to his post, the "Lolita" actor died early in the morning on Friday, November 17. A statement from Shepherd's talent agency, according to NBC News, shared that she is survived by her daughter Kate Shepherd, son-in-law Miles McManus, and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd.

While most people will recognize Shepherd for playing Karen Hill's mother in Martin Scorsese's 1999 film "Goodfellas," she was also a renowned acting teacher and theater director. Actors that Shepherd worked with, according to her website, include James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

After graduating college, Shepherd went on to study with Sanford Meisner, who developed the Meisner technique and approach to acting. After working with him, Shepherd went on to be the first woman to teach Meisner's technique, and the author of "The Sanford Meisner Approach," Larry Silverberg, once wrote, "Suzanne Shepherd is renowned as one of the finest acting teachers of our time. I, who have studied with her, tell you that if you are fortunate enough to get into her class, you've struck gold, my friend."